Jackson County, KS

Kan. deputies find drugs, fake ID card during traffic stop

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop in northeast Kansas....

JC Post

Police: Mother was selling meth near kids in her Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an arrest. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3600 Block of SW 9th Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. While...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Road rage led to fatal Kan. grocery store parking lot gunfight

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal gunfight in a store parking lot in Lawrence have identified the men who died as 22-year-old Zachary Michael Sutton and 53-year-old Monty Ray Amick, both of Lawrence, according to police department spokesperson Kim L. Murphree. Investigators believe the initial interaction between the...
LAWRENCE, KS
fox10phoenix.com

Guadalupe home surrounded by law enforcement

The incident is unfolding in an area north of Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Guadalupe. Officials with both Tempe Police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are assisting the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at the scene.
GUADALUPE, AZ
JC Post

Police: Suspects beat, burned victim during Kan. home robbery

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating six suspects in connection with a home-invasion violent attack. On May 2, police responded to an apartment building in northeast Emporia after multiple 911 calls indicating people were running in the area and one person was reported yelling for help, according to Police Captain Lisa Hayes.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Police found murder weapon in glove box of KC man's vehicle

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the May 10, fatal shooting of Terylle Gorham in a parking lot near 49th and Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Paul Wright, 61, faces Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Investigators found cocaine in Kansas motel room

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple drug charges following an investigation. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, a Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a 2020 Hyundai Elantra for allegedly failing to display a license plate on the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the traffic stop,...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
ABC 15 News

One killed, multiple injured in wrong-way crash in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — One person has died after a wrong-way crash in Surprise Tuesday night. Around 9 p.m., crews with the Surprise Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303, for reports of a crash. When...
SURPRISE, AZ
JC Post

Police: Kan. driver facing murder charge for crash with motorcycle

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit and run have made an arrest. Just before 3:30 a.m., Sunday, responded to a report of a motorcycle vs passenger vehicle at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler Street in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Officers arrived on scene...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police: 53-year-old Kan. man died in hit-and-run crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit and run have identified the victim as 53-year-old Sam Rice of Topeka. Just before 3:30 a.m., Sunday, police responded to a report of a motorcycle vs passenger vehicle accident at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler Street in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith.
TOPEKA, KS
AZFamily

Police release photos of car linked to deadly shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are looking for a man who shot and killed another man late last month and they released photos on Wednesday of his car in hopes it’ll spark leads. The shooting happened near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 9 p.m. on April 26. Police found 57-year-old Kent Ellsworth shot and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
KSNT News

Police ID Topeka man killed in motorcycle crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who died after being struck by a car while riding on a motorcycle in Topeka has been identified by the Topeka Police Department. Sam Rice, 53, of Topeka, was killed on May 15 at 3:18 a.m. when a car hit him at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler Street. When […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

3 Manhattan teens hospitalized after U.S. 24 crash

RILEY COUNTY—Three Kansas teens were injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Tuesday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Reece W. Carson, 17, Manhattan, was eastbound on U.S. 24 three miles north of Manhattan. The driver attempted a left turn onto Kansas 13.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect damaged barricade in parking garage

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage to property. Just before 2:30p.m. Saturday, police reported damage in the 1000 block of Sunset Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The City of Manhattan reported an unknown suspect damaged a barricade on...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
fox10phoenix.com

One dead in 3-car crash in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A north Scottsdale intersection was closed Wednesday morning following a multi-car crash that left one person dead. According to Scottsdale Police, the crash happened on May 18 at the intersection of 64th Street and Cactus Road. Video from SkyFOX showed a smashed car underneath a flipped semi-truck,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
JC Post

JC Post

