Kan. deputies find drugs, fake ID card during traffic stop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are looking for a man who shot and killed another man late last month and they released photos on Wednesday of his car in hopes it’ll spark leads. The shooting happened near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 9 p.m. on April 26. Police found 57-year-old Kent Ellsworth shot and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO