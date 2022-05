INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– If you’re thinking about getting a pet and aren’t sure if you’re ready, the IndyHumane foster program might be for you. IndyHumane is seeking your help to give a number of animals a break from the shelter. The shelter says some of the puppies, kittens and larger dogs have been there for more than a year and a break from their kennel will help with make them less stressed and happier when they return.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO