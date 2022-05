In 2008, after serving eight years in a Colorado prison for methamphetamine possession and forgery, Debb Fache was given a $100 debit card and bus ticket back to Grand Junction, where her case originated. Parolees are released to where they were first arrested — unless they have friends or family elsewhere to take them in. […] The post Transitioning out of prison is hard. Freedom Institute is there to help. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO