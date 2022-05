Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone says the team is open to trading the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA draft if a deal "makes sense." "I'm definitely not gonna block them out," Stone told reporters after Tuesday's lottery drawing. "If they wanna talk, I'm always available to talk. ... If it's the case that they're interested in doing something, we're always available to listen. If there's something that makes sense for both teams, something will get done."

