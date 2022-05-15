ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Reo’s New Orleans Kitchen hosts inaugural crawfish, music festival in East Texas

By Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pky7X_0feYD4l000

MOUNT SELMAN, Texas (KETK) – Reo’s New Orleans Kitchen held its inaugural crawfish and music festival on Saturday.

City of Lindale hosts Piney Woods Wine Festival

Attendees were treated to music by Jeter Jones and the 24/7 Band and got to eat Cajun-style crawfish as well as other soul food favorites. In addition, the festival also had door prizes and a rotating photo booth.

“This is a hard beat from New Orleans because we are from there,” said Orita Walker, a cook at the event. “We used to be in festivals and things there, so when we got to East Texas we decided we wanted to bring that flavor from New Orleans.”

Although this is their first year hosting the event, the restaurant hopes to make the crawfish and music festival an annual event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Dutch Bros Coffee coming to East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dutch Bros Coffee will be coming to Tyler and Longview. Rilynn Davis, a representative for Dutch Bros Coffee said they hope to open the restaurants later this year or early next year. Tyler will be getting three Dutch Bros Coffee shops in the following areas: 2157 West Grande Troup and Loop […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Queen Molly Louise Berry kicks off Rose Sunday celebration

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Rose Sunday in the “Rose Capital of America”, marks the celebration of the first rose blooming for the Spring Season of 2022. A dedication service officially kicked off the opening of the Rose Garden Center and its new blooms as East Texans welcome in this year’s theme, Empires of Enchantment. Rose Sunday […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lindale, TX
Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Mount Selman, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Lindale, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Texas Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
City
Lindale, TX
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
KTRE

McAlister’s Deli opening in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A McAlister’s Deli is planning to open in Nacogdoches this summer located at 2015 North St. across the street from the SFA campus near W. College St. The restaurant will have a self-order kiosk and two community tables designed for study groups. This is only...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
blackchronicle.com

Home of the Juiciest Peaches in Texas, Ham Orchards Opens for Summer

Ham Orchards, where they grow some of the juiciest peaches in Texas, is now open for the summer. The 200 acre Ham family orchards are located near Terrell, just off Highway 80 in Kaufman County. The orchards also feature a Farm-to-Market store that stays busy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Aug. 15. The orchards and store have become a favorite daytrip destination for my family and many of our neighbors.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#East Texas#Wine Festival#Food Drink#New Orleans Kitchen
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 5/17

Meet Samwise, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Samwise is a 15-month-old German Shepherd. He is fully vetted and chipped. Samwise is like most German Shepherds: he is naturally a guard dog, which means he can be shy on first meeting. He will need gentle socialization with other dogs, but once he becomes a part of your home he should be loyal, intelligent and trainable.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTRE

East Texas to experience lunar eclipse Sunday night

Steve Powers said the venue would be at the intersection of I-20 and Estes Parkway and serve as a “new and convenient location for touring artists.” Powers said with Longview located between two hubs like Dallas and Shreveport, big acts would be attracted to the stop. “Artists like Kenny Chesney have been driving past this location for years,” Powers said. “This will just be another stop on the tour.”
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

ETCA brought their 2022 football combine to Tyler on Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Coaches Association brought their football combine to Tyler on Wednesday evening, providing an opportunity for area athletes to not only be seen by college scouts but to understand what will be expected when they take part in other combines down the road. More than 300 Pineywoods football players […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

A New 8,500 Seat Amphitheater Proposed to Be Built in Longview, Texas

East Texas is full of great tasting restaurants and a wide variety of shopping with both options a mix of mom and pop shops and national retail chains. The one thing that's really lacking in East Texas is entertainment. Some places have popped up to give us that option like Grand Slam in Tyler, which is always packed on any given Friday or Saturday night. More of that is needed everywhere. A recent proposal during a Longview city council meeting could provide some of that much needed entertainment.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Strawberry season comes to an end due to higher temperatures

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A popular fruit East Texans love to enjoy is becoming harder to find. Strawberry season is coming to an abrupt end because of unseasonably warm weather.   Tyler Berry Farm planted 18,000 strawberry plants this season. Unfortunately, their blooms came up later than usual, and now their season may be cut […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy