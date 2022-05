COVENTRY — Chariho High was held to two hits and lost to Coventry, 14-0, in a Division I softball game Monday. The game was stopped after 4½ innings due to the mercy rule. The Oakers (15-2, 12-2 Division I) scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to put the game away.

