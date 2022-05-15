High School Baseball: Garrett shuts out Bluffton to earn 10-0 victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After eight seasons at Northrop, Jason Doerffler is heading to Leo's sidelines to take over as the Lions' new head football coach. Doerffler went 23-58 during his eight year tenure with the Bruins, including a 7-3 mark this past season. Northrop's best season under Doerffler came in 2019 when the Bruins finished 5-6 overall.

LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO