High School Baseball: Garrett shuts out Bluffton to earn 10-0 victory

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Carroll Chargers escaped the Bellmont Braves with a 9-7 victory Wednesday evening. After giving up a run in the top of the first inning, the Chargers answered with three runs. Carroll held Bellmont scoreless through the fourth and sixth inning to help secure the victory.
Garrett senior Chandler Minnich signed his letter of intent to continue his track and field career at Huntington University on Wednesday afternoon.
WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) - The Leo baseball team beat DeKalb 6-0 on Tuesday night, forcing a three way tie for the NE8 conference title. Norwell defeated Columbia City 8-7, while Bellmont bested East Noble 5-2 to claim shares of the conference crown. DeKalb, Norwell and Bellmont all finished their conference...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Carroll claimed the 2022 Northrop girls track and field sectional title, totaling 142.5 team points on Tuesday. Northrop finished in second place, with Churubusco, Snider and Concordia Lutheran rounding out the top five. Full Results:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After eight seasons at Northrop, Jason Doerffler is heading to Leo's sidelines to take over as the Lions' new head football coach. Doerffler went 23-58 during his eight year tenure with the Bruins, including a 7-3 mark this past season. Northrop's best season under Doerffler came in 2019 when the Bruins finished 5-6 overall.
The Leo softball team took down DeKalb 21-1 in five innings to claim their second straight NE8 conference title on Monday.
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Trine University softball team will play host to Case Western Reserve University during the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship Angola, Ind. Super Regional beginning on Friday, May 20. The event is a best of three series between the two teams. The first day of...
DeKalb seniors Logan Jordan and Nate Williams signed to continue their athletic careers in college on Monday afternoon. DeKalb seniors Logan Jordan and Nate Williams signed to continue their athletic careers in college on Monday afternoon.
These Fort Wayne Community Schools students are already looking ahead to careers in construction, safety, healthcare and more. A total of 74 Fort Wayne Community Schools' students are putting pen to paper to get ready to start work immediately following graduation.
Jury Pool is expected to open for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 28, weather permitting. Regular pool hours for this season will be 12:30-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, unless staffing levels can increase.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — KPC Media, which publishes local newspapers in Kendallville, Auburn and Angola, has announced it will be bought by Fort Wayne Newspapers. KPC reported the deal on Wednesday. According to KPC, Fort Wayne Newspapers will purchase three daily newspapers — The (Kendallville) News Sun, The...
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Five juveniles were arrested after police were called to the parking lot of Goshen High School Monday afternoon, according to Goshen Police. Police were called to the parking lot around 5:15 p.m. for reports juveniles were damaging a fence. When police arrived, they noticed the gate to...
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The DNR Law Enforcement’s District 10 will be hosting a recruiting event in LaPorte County for Indiana Conservation Officers. It will be held on Monday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in Red Mill County Park (185 S. Holmesville Road). There, officials will elaborate on the...
AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Two people have been shot and killed during a suspected burglary in northeastern Indiana. Four people confronted a homeowner inside a residence in Auburn about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to state police. At least one of the four was armed with a gun. The homeowner...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Heather Adkins, the Indiana mother accused of abandoning her autistic child in Colerain Township, has been ruled competent to stand trial. Adkins, 32, waived her appearance for Tuesday's court hearing. The report states she has mental health issues but confirms she is competent to stand...
PINEHURST, N.C. (WFFT) - The full field for the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open – a new national championship that will showcase the world’s best golfers with disabilities on Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 6 from July 18-20 – has been set by the USGA.
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Northeastern Indiana authorities have identified a 6-year-old boy who died in a weekend house fire after his father was driven back by intense flames while trying to rescue him. The Allen County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the boy as Rory McBride and said he...
Fort Wayne Community Schools celebrated its first ever Employee of the Year Wednesday when Superintendent Mark Daniel surprised Study Elementary Secretary/Treasurer Sharon McGhee with the honor.
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day, heading in and out of Indianapolis - and I would imagine just about all of those travelers have no idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — An Allen County school district has narrowed its candidate list down to a familiar face as the search for a permanent superintendent continues. Ron Felger, president of the Board of School Trustees of Northwest Allen County Schools, on Tuesday announced that Wayne Barker as his top candidate for superintendent, according to the school district.
