ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Fresno

By Nathalie Vera
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTf6i_0feYBQuv00

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Saturday was a big day for a Coast Guard Veteran celebrating his 100th birthday. David Bradley has survived cancer and lived through major historical events.

“I’m real glad to be here,” he said.

“He’s an awesome guy, he really is. He’s very alert –hope I get to live as long as he’s been here,” his daughter, Yvonne Maddox, said.

The Coast Guard veteran was born and raised in Mississippi, moving to Fresno in 1946. That’s when Ronnie Piper met him at just four years old.

“He’s my stepdad, but I claim him as my dad,” said Piper. “At that time we picked cotton. We only had radio in the house, there was no television.”

The father of 11 has also survived stomach cancer.

“They had given up on him a few times, told me to get everybody together because this is it. Well, he’s still here,” said Maddox.

From amateur boxing to fishing and traveling in his younger years, Bradley now likes to spend his time with family.

“And have all of these children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all of them here to celebrate with him is a wonderful thing,” said Piper. “Every day above ground is a good day.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 4

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Recently identified sailor to be buried in Fresno after 81 years

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 81 years after dying in the attack on Pearl Harbor, a sailor will be buried next to his brother at Fresno Memorial Gardens. DNA samples from family members allowed scientists to identify the remains of Denver True Kyser. He was 18 years old when he died in the sinking of the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor. His remains were never identified; until now.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Fresno, CA
Sports
Fresno, CA
Government
City
Bradley, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Wish comes true for valley woman battling Leukemia

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wish came true for a 20-year-old valley woman who is battling Leukemia. For the past couple of years, it has been difficult for the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make wishes come true because of the ongoing pandemic. The organization has started granting wishes again. Ellie’s eyes lit up as she was […]
TULARE, CA
Madera Tribune

Tighe’s death stunned Madera

The billboard shown on the other side of the railroad bridge illustrates the importance of Tighe’s Department Store. For years, it stood at the center of Madera’s business community — both literally and figuratively. W.C. Tighe was Madera’s merchant emeritus. He lived here for almost 60 years,...
MADERA, CA
thesungazette.com

The scoop on Visalia’s latest ice cream shop

VISALIA – Here’s a news scoop: The best ice cream on the planet, according to some restaurant guides, is coming to Visalia. Visalians Cali and Brandon Sorensen will be opening a Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt walk-up parlor next to the new Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant in front of the Sequoia Mall. Both franchises will be located in the former Mainland Skate building being renovated into four quick serve restaurants. Property owner Fung Lee moved his Mainland Skate store to the Visalia Mall and will lease the building to the ice cream shop, chicken restaurant as well as a pizza place and a sandwich store.
VISALIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amateur Boxing#Cancer#Ksee Kgpe Rrb#Coast Guard Veteran#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Monday Sports Central: Wheatfall signs, FS-CSUB canceled

(KGPE) – Monday’s sports headlines included former Bulldog receiver Keric Wheatfall signing with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tuesday’s Fresno State baseball game getting canceled. Wheatfall signs with Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PA – After three solid seasons at Fresno State, wide receiver Keric Wheatfall got himself a tryout at the Eagles rookie mini-camp and he apparently took […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

UC Merced Children’s Opera returns with outdoor performances

FRESNO, Calif. — (KSEE) – UC Merced Children’s Opera is returning to in-person performances with its new opera “How to be a Superhero.” Opera director Jennifer Samuelson says the play is about “finding your dreams, holding on to them, and how your dreams can actually be a superpower.” The UC Merced Children’s Opera invites school-age […]
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX26

Teen injured following shooting in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A teen was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Hanford on Monday. Police were called to the area of the 700 block of S. Irwin Street of shots fired toward a home. When they arrived, officers found a teen with two gunshot wounds in the front yard.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why Fresno State’s president wants the library’s name changed

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -The president of Fresno State is officially in support of changing the name of the university’s Henry Madden Library, according to a letter released Wednesday. In the letter, dated May 18 and addressed to the California State University system’s executive vice chancellor, Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval formally recommended that the CSU […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy