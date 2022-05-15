ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandersloot's late 3-pointer sends Lynx to 0-4 start

By Chris Schad
Minnesota has started 0-4 for the second straight year.

The Minnesota Lynx came up short in their quest for the first win of the season, falling to 0-4 after a 82-78 loss to the Chicago Sky on Saturday night.

After reaching a buyout with Angel McCoughtry and Odyssey Sims earlier in the week, there were several new faces that fueled the Lynx.

Moriah Jefferson was one of those players, scoring 16 points and five assists to add a spark to the backcourt. The Lynx also had help from Nikolina Milic, who came off the bench to score 18 points with five assists.

Despite 15 turnovers on the night, the Lynx battled back from a 14-point deficit and made it a one-point game on a Sylvia Fowles layup with 52.8 seconds to go.

On the following possession, Courtney Vandersloot drilled a 3-pointer that put Chicago up 80-76. The Sky guard put up 16 points and 11 assists on the night to help Chicago come away with the win and hand the Lynx their fourth straight loss to open the season.

The Lynx will continue to search for their first win of the year when they travel to face the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night.

