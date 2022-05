WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High gave itself some breathing room by halftime and went on to defeat Westerly High, 14-9, in a Division II boys lacrosse game Tuesday. The Chargers held a narrow 3-2 lead after one quarter, but outscored the Bulldogs 5-1 in the second period to lead 8-3 at the half. Westerly never recovered.

