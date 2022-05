PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews are putting out the hot spots of a fire at an apartment complex in Phoenix. The flames broke out on Wednesday after just after 1 p.m on 27th Avenue just north of Glendale Avenue. Aerial video showed more than a dozen fire department trucks and vans at the scene. Much of the roof had holes in it after firefighters extinguished the flames. It’s unclear how the fire started.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO