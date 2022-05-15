ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, CO

Sonic employee arrested for sexual assault on a child in Woodland Park

By Alina Lee
 4 days ago

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) arrested 31-year-old Johnathan S. Burruss for engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with a minor while employed at a Sonic located on 411 E Hwy 24 in Woodland Park.

Burruss has been charged with Sexual Assault- Position of Trust (Felony 3); Sexual Assault (Felony 3); Sexual Assault on a Child- Pattern of Abuse (Felony 3); Unlawful Sexual Contact- Minor (Misdemeanor 1).

WPPD is asking anyone who may have been victimized by this subject to contact Sgt. Shannon Everhart to make a report.

No additional information has been released at this time.

