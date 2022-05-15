ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizonans gather in response to leaked Roe v Wade SCOTUS draft

 4 days ago

kempo480
4d ago

funny how she has a picture of a baby and is pro choice. and then it says love grandma. but she wouldn't be a grandma if her kid aborted that child now would she???

Anyone in Arizona can text 911 instead of call. But not everyone should.

ARIZONA, USA — A North Phoenix Reddit user recently created a post sharing some potentially life-saving information. In the wake of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, the user found out that people in the Phoenix Metro area and Maricopa County had the option of texting 911 instead of calling, according to a City of Phoenix webpage.
Arizona Mirror

Arizona would likely see recounts after every election under popular bill

Update May 17, 3 p.m.: The Arizona House voted 50-1-9 this afternoon to pass the bill. It now awaits Gov. Doug Ducey’s signature before becoming law. Arizona’s largest county, Maricopa, would likely be required to recount all ballots cast in every election moving forward if a proposed change to state law passes. The bill, awaiting a […] The post Arizona would likely see recounts after every election under popular bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
This Is Arizona's Most Hippie Town

"Hippie life" has evolved over time from the flower-power counterculture to free spirits on college campuses, mountain-dwellers, and boomers still living in the '60s. No matter what kind of hippie someone identifies as, they all have to have somewhere to live. Thrillist compiled a list of the most hippie town...
Report: Yavapai County Has Unmonitored Ballot Drop Box Despite Arizona Attorney General Brnovich Stating Drop Boxes Violate Felony Law

State Representative Shawnna Bolick (R-Phoenix) was driving through Skull Valley in Yavapai County, Arizona, two weeks ago when she noticed an unmonitored ballot drop box in the parking lot of the U.S. Postal Service. Unmonitored ballot drop boxes have become a big concern lately due to the new Dinesh D’Souza documentary 2,000 Mules, which traced GPS cellphone locations to show that approximately 2,000 people may have illegally transferred handfuls of ballots repeatedly from left-leaning nonprofits to these drop boxes in swing states including Arizona.
State senator facing ethics complaint from colleague due to attendance record

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican state Sen. T.J. Shope said he plans to file an ethics complaint this week against one of his Democratic colleagues over his attendance record. Shope is concerned that Sen. Juan Mendez, a Democrat from Tempe, has missed 63 days of the 2022 Legislative session while attending just three days in person.
Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments

PHOENIX (AP) -- The Arizona Senate has voted to open an ethics investigation into a firebrand Republican member who tweeted inflammatory comments about last weekend’s racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket. But the Senate rejected a bid by minority Democrats to immediately expel Sen. Wendy Rogers for her tweet implying the federal government was behind the Buffalo attack that left 10 dead. GOP Majority Leader Rick Gray said due process considerations require an ethics probe. Democrats were furious, noting that Rogers was just censured in March for a series of tweets and statements that embraced white nationalism and called for violence. Rogers said nothing during two hours of discussion.
Arizona’s future water shock

PHOENIX – On a Saturday morning in late January a chill wind kicks up dust on the high desert ridge north of Scottsdale where wood skeletons of new homes appear above the mesquite and cactus of the Rio Verde Foothills. Along Rio Verde Drive a white tent marks the corner where Karen Nabity and Jennifer Simpson, longtime Foothills residents, collect petition signatures to head off a water emergency bearing down on them and hundreds of their neighbors.
Arizona State House passes election-related bills in bipartisan vote

PHOENIX - The Arizona House has approved several election bills in bipartisan votes. "It’s about restoring confidence in our elections. More importantly, reinforcing that people can believe the outcome of an election," said State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita (R). The measures approved Tuesday, which have all already passed the Senate,...
Gov. Ducey plans to “finish the job” on I-10 expansion

The plans to expand the I-10 and improve the trip from Phoenix to Tucson announced this year are going full steam ahead, according to Gov. Doug Ducey. The $700 million project, announced during Ducey’s State of the State address in January, is focused on adding more lanes to the segment between Chandler and Casa Grande known as Wild Horse Pass. This part of the freeway is the last stretch to only have two lanes.
Senate launches inquiry into Wendy Rogers' comments on Buffalo shooting

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Republican-controlled Arizona State Senate voted 24-3 Monday to conduct an ethics investigation of state Sen. Wendy Rogers, for a social media post suggesting that the suspect in the Buffalo massacre was a federal agent, echoing claims made by white nationalists.
