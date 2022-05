The summer trade market is weeks away from its final form, but the foundation has been poured already. Seven MLB teams are on track to win 100 or more games -- seven teams that will presumably be buyers in search of one last championship-level player. On a parallel plane, about six or seven teams are on track to lose 100 or more games, and those clubs are likely already preparing for a sell-off in their internal discussions.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO