Tonight's AEW Dynamite features four matches in the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournaments, two of which feature surprise entrants as "Jokers." AEW president Tony Khan shed some light on that on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday afternoon, saying that both will be making their in-ring debuts for the company as they take on Samoa Joe and Dr. Britt Baker. When Mickie James tried to have Khan drop a hint about either wrestler, he responded with, "You are a very educated student of the sport of pro wrestling. I'm sure if you really put your thinking cap on, I bet you can guess who these two are."

