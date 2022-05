BLUFF CITY — The double play may be the pitcher’s best friend, but the three-run home run is an all-time favorite of any baseball team trying to win a championship. Logan Quales and Evan Mutter both turned the trick Wednesday at McKamey Field, each belting game-turning blows over the first two innings to push Tennessee High to the Region 1-3A title with a 14-2 rout of homestanding Sullivan East.

BLUFF CITY, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO