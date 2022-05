NORFOLK, Va. - A father and daughter from Portsmouth, Virginia, are now bonded by their college graduations from the same school and on the same day. Marvin Fletcher, a retired U.S. Marine and Army veteran, told Fox News Digital that he was shocked when he found out that both he and his daughter SaNayah Hill, 17, would be graduating from Tidewater Community College at the same time.

