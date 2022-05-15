ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cerrito, CA

Despite rising rates, East Bay home sells for $1.155M over asking

By Max Darrow
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SYfR_0feY6d0i00

East Bay home sells for $1.155 million over asking 02:21

EL CERRITO (KPIX) -- Another Bay Area home has sold for more than $1 million over the asking price.

A home in El Cerrito was listed at $1.295 million and, after 10 days on the market, it sold for $2.45 million -- $1.155 million over the asking price.

The home received 11 offers ranging from $205,000 to $1.155 million over the asking price, according to a Compass spokesperson.

"It was a mid-century modern. The mid-century modern has a following around the Bay Area," said listing agent Kevin Tannahill. "It was a unique home, which is what drove the price up."

Another factor that likely contributed to driving up the price, says Tannahill, is strong buyer demand despite rising interest rates.

"Even with the interest rate hikes and so forth the market just seems to keep churning, just because there's just not the supply here right now," he said.

David Stark, with the Bay East Association of Realtors, says that, in terms of sale price, they're still seeing record prices.

"Buyers are certainly still willing to pay high prices regardless of what the interest rates are," he said.

However, Stark sees a few signs that could potentially indicate a cool-down is coming.

"In terms of the number of buyers in the market, we've certainly started to see some slowdown there. We're starting to see what I would describe as some buyer fatigue," he said. "The number of pending sales -- which are offers that were made in a particular month that could result in a sale the next month -- we're seeing that drop off a bit from March compared to April."

He believes the rising interest rates will also inevitably have an effect on home buyers in the East Bay.

"We saw what historically low mortgage interest rates did to buyer behavior. A lot of buyers in the market were willing to pay super high prices and run those sales prices up," he said. "So it stands to reason that we'll get to a certain tipping point with interest rates where those monthly payments aren't affordable or the perception is they're not affordable and we see buyers start to back out. We may actually be starting to see that now."

But if a cool-down happens, he doesn't believe it will create a drastic shift in the market dynamics.

"Seeing a big shift in the market dynamics? I don't anticipate that," Stark said. "I think a slowdown, where homes may be on the market a little bit longer and we may see some price stability, that's the flavor of market correction that I see coming."

Despite some buyer fatigue creeping in, Tannahill says sellers remain in the driver's seat.

"Desirability of the properties and the supply and demand skew is still very much working in the sellers favor," he said.

Comments / 15

Lisa Young
3d ago

First of all good for them, I will be content where I am especially when this bubble bursts and it will burst. Absolutely ridiculous

Reply
3
booya
4d ago

Absolutely ridiculous. I’m disgusted by the flaunting of the extreme wealth AND I’m jealous at the same time

Reply(2)
4
Related
NBC Bay Area

Return to Office Numbers in Bay Area Lag Behind Other Regions, Activities

More workers are making a return to the office, but the numbers are still far below pre-pandemic levels, especially in the Bay Area, according to one expert tracking the data. Mark Ein, chairman of commercial real estate security provider Kastle Systems, says the company serves about 3,000 buildings with more than 40,000 businesses.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
El Cerrito, CA
Silicon Valley

Prime site in Oakland’s Uptown area is bought by big developer

OAKLAND — A prime location in downtown Oakland’s hip and trendy Uptown district has been bought by an experienced and savvy real estate developer, public documents show. Grosvenor Americas, acting through an affiliate, has bought sites with addresses of 2600 and 2630 Telegraph Ave. in the city’s core, according to a filing on May 10 with the Alameda County Recorder’s Office.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Iconic Oakland Everett & Jones BBQ expands to North Bay for the first time

OAKLAND, Calif. - The famous Oakland restaurant, Everett and Jones BBQ, is branching outside the East Bay again. The restaurant is opening a new restaurant location at Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park in Sonoma County. Shamar Cotton, the grandson of founder Dorothy Everett, will operate the Sonoma location...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#East Bay#Interest Rates#Price Stability#Housing List#Kpix#Compass#Tannahill
Silicon Valley

Big manufacturing and industrial center is eyed at San Jose site

SAN JOSE — A big manufacturing and industrial complex could sprout on a San Jose site that a development venture has just bought, newly filed city plans show. Rockpoint purchased the 10.2-acre property in south San Jose for $15.7 million on March 31, according to documents filed the same day with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Eater

We Finally Know When Italian Food Superstore Eataly Will Open in Silicon Valley

After keeping fans in high anticipation of the news, representatives for Italian superstore Eataly have finally announced to the Bay Area that they’ll open their doors on Thursday, June 16, at 5 p.m. at the Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara. The Mercury News reports the 45,000-square-foot, three-floor marketplace and restaurant center is the ninth location for the Turin, Italy-founded business.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Gas prices rise over $6 in Bay Area

(KRON) – Over the weekend your wallet might have gotten a little lighter, and you can blame gas prices for that. The California average is now $5.98. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, gas prices have risen 20%. But that’s just one reason why we are paying more — there’s also rising inflation. In San […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Federal Reserve will raise rates to fight inflation

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Real estate prices, toothpaste, toilet paper and everyday items are costing more as inflation hits a 40-year high. The Federal Reserve announced new plans to rein in inflation. The Federal Reserve announced they will hike interest rates until inflation is under control. However, Zillow says don’t expect Bay Area real […]
SAN JOSE, CA
foxla.com

3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy