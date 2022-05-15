ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will host a Career Fair

By Laurilie Jackson
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting a Career Fair on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Republican headquarters located at 78870 CA-111, La Quinta, CA. The event will take place from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and is open to all members of the public.

Department employees will be on-site to provide career information and assist anyone interested in a career in law enforcement and all current career openings within the Sheriff’s Department such as Deputy Sheriff Trainee, Correctional Deputy, 911 Dispatcher and more.

Riverside County Sheriff, Chad Bianco, will be there to meet and greet members of the public. Department members from specialized teams and divisions will be available to provide information about their assignments within their department. There will be static displays from various specialized teams such as SWAT Team, Aviation, SERT, Dive Team, and a live K-9 demonstration.

