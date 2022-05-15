Duluth Denfeld Baseball Drops Home Game to White Bear Lake

DULUTH, Minn. – Registration is officially open for the third annual Starks Academy Timberwolves/Lynx Summer Camp. The event will take place at the College of St. Scholastica and is open for grades third through eighth. And all the campers will receive complementary tickets to a Timberwolves game next season.
DULUTH, Minn. – The Moose Lake-Willow River softball team scored early and often, getting the road win over Duluth East 14-1 in six innings Monday afternoon at Ordean Field. The Rebels will be back on the road Tuesday when they travel to Crosby-Ironton.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – After falling into an early hole, the Duluth girls lacrosse team bounced back to get the road win over Hermantown/Proctor 12-10 Tuesday night at Centricity Stadium. The Wolfpack will be back in action Friday night when they travel to Moorhead.
DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s Naomi Rogge is known for many things. She’s one of the top scorers on the women’s hockey team. She’s a multi-time scholar athlete in the WCHA. And now, she’s a varsity lacrosse coach in Duluth. This season, Rogge has been...
DULUTH, MN – Nearly 1500 elementary students from ISD 709 got to spend part of their day at Malosky Stadium for the Essentia Health Fit-n-Fun Run. This annual event pitted the 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders in a quarter mile race against their classmates with the winners coming away with bragging rights. The Fit-n-Fun Run is a longstanding tradition of the Young Athletes Foundation with the hope of getting the kids interested in either picking up running or continuing their love for running.
DULUTH, Minn. – The Congdon Park Bike Rodeo returned Tuesday for the first time since 2019. The Bike Rodeo was a free event for all elementary kids and families in the area to come and learn about pedestrian and bike safety and rules of the road. The event featured a mountain biking agility course, a bike raffle, and demonstrations on how to fix a chain or tire.
DULUTH, Minn. – With some more wet weather on the way, Tuesday was the perfect day to get outside and enjoy some of Duluth’s trails. People were out and about on the Chester Creek trails. Despite a wet spring, the trails are in good condition which allows visitors to take a hike, relax by the waterfalls or just enjoy the sunny day outside.
PROCTOR, Minn. – Rain and frost are less than ideal conditions for dirt tracks. “You’ve also got to think about frost in the track. Because if there’s frost in there, that will wreck cars which is very expensive, it’s hard to get parts these days,” president of the Halvor Lines Speedway Duane Caywood said.
(Lakeville, MN) -- A hot chicken restaurant is coming to Minnesota. Dave's Hot Chicken announced six new locations in the state on Monday. They include Apple Valley, Rosemount, Edina, Bloomington, and Lakeville. The California-based restaurant features chicken tenders, sliders, kale slaw, mac & cheese, and fries.
Minnesota may not be located on an ocean, yet nine big-time cruise ships are still set to dock here in our fair state this summer. When I hear the word 'cruise ship,' Minnesota isn't the first state that leaps to my mind. Florida, Texas, California, and even New York and Louisiana (home to New Orleans) all make sense, seeing as they're all states that have massive coastlines along either the Atlantic or the Pacific Ocean or along the Gulf of Mexico.
DULUTH, Minn. – Dozens of women who are members of law enforcement agencies from across Minnesota are in Duluth this week for the Minnesota Association of Women Police’s annual conference. The event is a chance to learn the latest in department leadership and tactical mobility through training, seminars,...
In a video shared yesterday online by the Duluth Harbor Cam, you can watch one of the newest naval ships arrive for service in Duluth. The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, arrived ahead of its official commissioning this weekend to operate in the area "mostly near shore, combating asymmetric “anti-access” threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines, and fast surface craft, while also being capable of open-ocean operation."
DULUTH, Minn. — Former longtime Duluth sportscaster Tom Hansen stopped by the morning show Wednesday to talk about his 20-plus years at KBJR-TV, his time in radio and some of what he’s up to as a faculty member at UWS. Click the videos below for the conversation!. Part...
KABETOGAMA, Minn. (WCCO) — Just along the shores of Voyageurs National Park, Jennifer Gelo is sitting watching the water creep closer — gobbling up her docks and inching towards her cabins
“It’s a little nerve wracking,” said Gelo. “Our cabins are surrounded by water. We’ve got a lot of sandbags out. It’s getting pretty dicey.”
Twenty-six years at the Sandy Point Lodge, and this is worst flooding she’s ever seen. Some cancellations are rolling in, though some are keeping their reservations.
“No matter if you own a resort or just have a house on the edge of the lake, or this is your...
Originally published May 16
DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrived in Duluth Monday morning.
The Navy will commission the Freedom-class littoral combat ship this Saturday.
In 2019, the Navy christened and launched the ship into Wisconsin’s Menominee River.
Once commissioned, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul will operate mostly near shore, doing things like clearing mines or tracking down small ships or submarines.
The inside of these ships is 40% open, so they can be reconfigured in a number of ways to support a variety of missions.
This is the second ship named Minneapolis-St. Paul. The first was a Los Angeles-class attack submarine that served from 1984 to 2008.
Two other ships have been named for just Minneapolis and two for St. Paul.
Duluth, Minn.- Sixth graders from across the region will gather down at the DECC for a fun-filled educational field trip, learning a little more about our great lake. Nearly one-thousand students will come to Duluth’s waterfront this week for the annual River Quest field-trip. Sixth graders got to participate in about a dozen hands-on activities, that include learning more about pollution, water safety and hopping aboard the Vista Star for a cruise around the port.
DULUTH, Minn.- Today is the first day for candidates to submit their affidavit for candidacy to run for federal, state and local offices in Minnesota. Duluth city council president Arik Forsman is submitting his candidacy to represent House district 8B in the Minnesota state legislature. Right now, he is one of three DFL candidates running for the seat, alongside Breanna Ellison and Alicia Kozlowski.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many of our childhood memories are tied to the things we watched or the snacks we enjoyed. Minnesota companies know this, too, and are cashing in using the power of the past.
It’s rush hour at Schell’s Brewing in New Ulm. In this case, it’s a bottleneck of bottles filled with a brand-new batch of beer. But lately, Schell’s has been thinking old school.
To get a fresh look for its Deer Brand beer, Schell’s went back 70 years to the 1950s. They basically took the Deer Brand logo they used during the Eisenhower administration and re-introduced it in...
Throughout the last two years, since the COVID pandemic, we have seen so many restaurants and businesses struggle or just flat out close. Brother's Bar and Grill in St. Cloud actually closed pre-pandemic, in 2018. But there was another location in Minneapolis, not too far from Target Center. This was the last location in Minnesota. It has now also closed.
LUTSEN, Minn. (AP) — Communities in northeastern Minnesota are preparing to deal with more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging. Near Voyageurs National Park, most docks are under water at area lakes and some 200 homes and resorts are at risk. Kabetogama Township Supervisor John...
Comments / 0