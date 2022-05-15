19-Year-Old from Franklinville Charged with Attempted Murder

A Jamestown man was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of drugs and a stolen handgun during a traffic stop late Monday morning on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle on Kingsbury Street near Spring Street Extension for traffic violations just after 11:00 AM. Officers say they found a front seat passenger, 37-year-old Bart Bartlett, was sought on outstanding Jamestown City Court warrants. They also found that Bartlett was allegedly in possession of a quantity of fentanyl, a digital scale, a Smith & Wesson revolver, and .22 caliber long-rifle bullets. Police say the gun was reported stolen out of Fredonia. Bartlett was arrested for 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 4th-degree criminal possession of stolen property, 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. He was jailed pending arraignment.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO