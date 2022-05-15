Horse cut free by firefighters after trailer flips in accident

PORT ALLEN - Investigators found a man dead inside a mobile home that caught fire in West Baton Rouge Parish early Wednesday morning. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said the fire happened around 1:45 a.m. on Cactus Lane. The fire marshal's office released little other information about the fire.
PORT ALLEN - Deputies are looking for a pair of low-energy thieves who stole more than 140 cans of Red Bull from a gas station and then drove off in a moving truck. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared surveillance images from the April 4 heist, which showed two men walking into the LA Express on Lobdell Highway.
BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to piece together what happened after a man was found fatally stabbed Tuesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the death of the unidentified victim late Wednesday morning. The man, said to be 30 years old, was found in the area of Adams Avenue just west of I-110.
Louisiana Woman Killed During Early Morning Hours While Walking on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, shortly before 3 a.m. on May 18, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on US Highway 90 near Andres Road (west of Scott) in Lafayette Parish. Tracie J. Trosclair, 33, of Scott, Louisiana, died in the crash.
BATON ROUGE - A man who allegedly evaded state troopers after leading them on a high-speed chase in a rental car has been arrested nearly seven months after his run-in with police thanks in part to an in-car camera. Marquie Mosely was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail Monday...
BOGALUSA, La. — A crash involving a school bus, a logging truck and a couple of vehicles left the bus and a car badly damaged, 19 people with minor injuries and shut down traffic on Highway 10 Monday. Police say that the log truck overturned and sent some of...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Curtiest Adam Glover, 40, of Baton Rouge is behind bars after an alleged incident at the home of a “friend.”. Earlier this year, Glover is said to have entered a home on Trails End Ave. through the back door. The affidavit states that...
TPSO is currently responding to a crash involving a train versus vehicle on Hwy 190 near the Florida Parish Scrap Yard in Hammond. No injures are reported at this time, and Canadian National Railroad is on scene. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and take an alternate route to...
BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed while riding in a car on Florida Boulevard early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Florida near Sharp Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim, 18-year-old Madison Brown, was in the passenger seat of a vehicle heading west when she was struck by gunfire.
On May 17, 2022, at 7:29 a.m., the Amite City Police Department responded to the 500 block of North First Street in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress. The resident, observed a black male juvenile at the passenger side of the homeowner’s vehicle with the door open. When the suspect saw the resident coming outside, the suspect fled towards the Tangipahoa Parish Fair grounds then into a wooded area.
HAMMOND - Authorities have issued a statewide alert for a missing boy believed to be with his uncle and is likely in "imminent danger." Louisiana State Police said 8-year-old Chaz Wilson left his home on North Scanlan Street around 8 a.m. with his uncle, Marlin Enquire Wilson. Chaz's uncle reportedly took a car that belonged to the boy's mother and was supposed to bring him to school that morning.
NEW ORLEANS — A surveillance camera captured a shootout near City Park. New Orleans police are hoping the footage can help lead to an arrest in the case. Video shows a group of people gathered outside a house before someone appears at the end of the road and opens fire. People run in all directions and take cover behind cars as the shooter fires several bullets in their direction. Some people pull out their own guns, returning fire.
BATON ROUGE - A police officer was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly threatened utility workers who were digging holes for fiber optic cables in his backyard. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, four utility workers were at 55-year-old Donald Johnson's home on Old Hermitage Parkway Tuesday afternoon. The...
CENTRAL - A driver was ticketed for reckless operation after running into a bus loaded with children heading to school early Monday morning. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road at Magnolia Bend Road. The Central Police Department said another vehicle crossed the center line and entered the path of bus, leaving the bus driver with nowhere to go.
BAKER - Dozens of weapons that were seized off the streets of Baker show the level of firepower that officers have encountered in recent weeks. Many of the weapons have extended magazines capable of firing between 30 to 50 rounds. "If they show up with these 30 or 50 round...
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials believe arson is the cause of a fire that consumed a vacant home on N Acadian Thruway East early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the fire shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of N Acadian Thruway East.
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to Slidell High School Tuesday in reference to an alligator on campus. Police say first hour exams were interrupted when the alligator was spotted through a classroom window around 10 a.m. The four-and-a-half foot alligator was contained by Animal Control. The...
A single-car crash in Washington Parish claims two lives. Trooper William Huggins said the driver 31-year-old Pamela Brown and 16-year-old Jaquan Brown of Kentwood were both killed when a Hyundai veered off the road shortly after 11 pm Saturday. “After it left the roadway, the Hyundai struck an embankment, went...
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — A ten-month-old baby was found dead in Broussard and a two-year-old is in critical condition, according to the Broussard Police Department (BPD). A woman was arrested in connection. Tammy Clause, 49, of Broussard, the children’s caretaker, is facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty...
DENHAM SPRINGS- The owner of an infamous business is out on a $25,000 bond after being charged with sexual battery of a juvenile Monday. Owner of Tiki Tubing, 66-year-old John Fore is accused of molesting a minor earlier this month. According to a warrant, deputies learned of the alleged molestation after they responded to a disturbance call at Fore's home May 5.
