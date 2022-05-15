Horse cut free by firefighters after trailer flips in accident

NEW ORLEANS — A surveillance camera captured a shootout near City Park. New Orleans police are hoping the footage can help lead to an arrest in the case. Video shows a group of people gathered outside a house before someone appears at the end of the road and opens fire. People run in all directions and take cover behind cars as the shooter fires several bullets in their direction. Some people pull out their own guns, returning fire.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO