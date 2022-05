The Chicago White Sox have purchased the contract of veteran pitcher Johnny Cueto, who will make his season debut Monday against the Kansas City Royals. Cueto, 36, joined the White Sox last month on a one-year deal worth up to $4.2 million and has made four starts at Triple-A Charlotte, posting a 5.17 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 15 innings.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO