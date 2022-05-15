ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harper by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hemphill, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hemphill; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WHEELER AND SOUTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 1219 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Lake Marvin, or 11 miles southeast of Canadian, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Briscoe and Allison. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 00:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lipscomb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 1217 AM CDT, automated weather equipment reported severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles north of Hazelton to 9 miles west of Sharon, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Automated weather equipment. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Follett, Higgins, Glazier and Lake Marvin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LIPSCOMB COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harper, Major, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Harper; Major; Woods; Woodward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ELLIS...WOODS...SOUTHEASTERN HARPER...NORTHWESTERN DEWEY...WESTERN MAJOR AND WOODWARD COUNTIES At 107 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Aetna to near Alabaster Caverns State Park to 5 miles northeast of Mooreland to 3 miles west of Mutual to near Camargo, moving east at 45 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE CAMARGO, VICI, AND MUTUAL AREAS! HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...An 80 mph wind gust was measured by the Camargo mesonet weather station at 100 AM! IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Woodward, Alva, Taloga, Mooreland, Waynoka, Seiling, Vici, Freedom, Camargo, Sharon, Mutual, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Quinlan, Chester, Avard, Harmon, Cestos, Hopeton, Bouse Junction and Camp Houston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
HARPER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barber, Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central Kansas. Target Area: Barber; Comanche A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Barber and Comanche Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1240 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Buttermilk, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Aetna. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BARBER COUNTY, KS
Harper County, OK
Buffalo, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dewey; Ellis; Roger Mills A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN ELLIS...ROGER MILLS AND WESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 1247 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Harmon to 5 miles southwest of Roll to 5 miles south of Reydon, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported damage to a power pole 1 mile east of Arnett. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, Arnett, Vici, Leedey, Reydon, Camargo, Strong City, Crawford, Harmon, Roll, Durham and Angora. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DEWEY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Ford, Gray, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 23:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Ford; Gray; Meade THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR FORD...SOUTHERN HODGEMAN MEADE...EASTERN GRAY AND CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southwestern Kansas.
CLARK COUNTY, KS

