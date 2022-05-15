Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dewey; Ellis; Roger Mills A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN ELLIS...ROGER MILLS AND WESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 1247 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Harmon to 5 miles southwest of Roll to 5 miles south of Reydon, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported damage to a power pole 1 mile east of Arnett. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, Arnett, Vici, Leedey, Reydon, Camargo, Strong City, Crawford, Harmon, Roll, Durham and Angora. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

DEWEY COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO