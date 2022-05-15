Special Weather Statement issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adams; Franklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND EAST CENTRAL ADAMS COUNTIES At 451 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cranfield, or 12 miles southeast of Natchez, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roxie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ADAMS COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO