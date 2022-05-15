Storm Tracker Forecast: Weekend Heat Continues

The UK has recorded its hottest day of 2022 after temperatures reached 27.5C in the southeast on Tuesday afternoon.The highest temperature was recorded at Heathrow, the Met Office said, exceeding the previous high of 23.6C in Faversham, Kent, on 6 May.The figure means that the UK was warmer than popular holiday destinations such as Santorini, which only saw 26C on Tuesday, and Malaga in the south of Spain, which reached 24C.However forecasters have said that clouds and heavy rain in the west will spread into central areas of the UK on Tuesday evening, bringing an end to the warm and...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO