Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast: Weekend Heat Continues

actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat is on! Temperatures will be sitting in the mid to upper 80s, if not...

www.actionnewsnow.com

TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WETM 18 News

Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Likely Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 15TH: 70° AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 15TH: 43° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:47 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:21 PM Sunday we saw sunshine early. The high temperature of the day was in the 80’s. We saw strong to severe storms in the afternoon hours. It is still muggy and summer-like. The overnight hours will be partly […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK records hottest day of 2022 as temperatures reach 27.5C

The UK has recorded its hottest day of 2022 after temperatures reached 27.5C in the southeast on Tuesday afternoon.The highest temperature was recorded at Heathrow, the Met Office said, exceeding the previous high of 23.6C in Faversham, Kent, on 6 May.The figure means that the UK was warmer than popular holiday destinations such as Santorini, which only saw 26C on Tuesday, and Malaga in the south of Spain, which reached 24C.However forecasters have said that clouds and heavy rain in the west will spread into central areas of the UK on Tuesday evening, bringing an end to the warm and...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Cool & comfy midweek, heating up by Friday

Frost Advisory in effect for Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Lake-enhanced clouds Tuesday evening with a gusty northwest wind. Winds weaken as the sun goes down and drier air works into the region. Decreasing clouds for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible into valley locations.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WGNtv.com

Rain due Wednesday ahead of warmup

Mostly cloudy tonight. showers likely especially after midnight. Winds: E 5-10 mph. Low: 53. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Wednesday Forecast: Rain at times and cooler Wednesday. Chance of isolated thunderstorms. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. High: 65. Extended outlook calls for a mostly dry...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

UK may be hit with ‘blood rain’ this week as thunderstorms move in

The UK may see “blood rain” this week as heavy thunderstorms mix with a dust cloud, forecasters say.Red or orange rain could fall in some parts of the country, as downpours, lightning, strong winds and hail move in.According to the Met Office, “blood rain” occurs when relatively high concentrations of red coloured dust or particles get mixed with rain, giving it a red appearance as it falls.A yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued from Wednesday evening to the early hours of Thursday in the south-east, including London, saying people should expect to see disruption to travel.It comes after Britons...
ENVIRONMENT
Q 105.7

Thunder, Hail, Floods, Tornadoes On Tap for the Capital Region

It's warming up quickly in the Capital Region and with the hot temps comes the summertime severe weather. Some bad storms are expected to hit the Capital Region this afternoon and tonight. Thunder/lightning, heavy downpours, strong winds, and flooding are all possible. The Capital Region and a good portion of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Thunderstorm warning issued after hottest day of year so far

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning after England recorded the hottest day of the year so far. Torrential rain, lightning and large hail are all forecast to hit central and southeastern areas on Wednesday evening. A yellow weather warning has been issued which says driving conditions could become difficult and there is a “small chance” properties could be flooded. It covers Norwich and Peterborough in the east and runs past Oxford to reach the south coast, where Portsmouth and Brighton are affected.London has also been hit with the yellow thunderstorm warning, which runs from 7pm on Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT

