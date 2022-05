A motorist killed in a crash that authorities say was triggered when he tried to go around traffic in a no-passing zone north of Moreno Valley was identified Wednesday. Daniel Reyes, 47, of Moreno Valley was fatally injured at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on San Timoteo Canyon Road, near Live Oak Canyon Road, roughly halfway between Moreno Valley and Redlands, according to the Riverside County coroner’s office.

