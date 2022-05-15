ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Fifth-Inning Surge Lands Louisiana the Sun Belt Softball Tournament Title

By ragincajuns.com
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCPEY_0feY2V2c00

MOBILE, Ala. – The No. 22-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team captured the program’s third consecutive Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship, and 17th overall in the 22-year history of the event, with a 7-1 win over Texas State on Saturday, May 14 at Jaguar Field in Mobile.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (45-11) ended a 1-all stalemate in the fifth inning and broke free from the Bobcats (38-19) by using four home runs to generate six runs. The loud hits came off the bats of Stormy Kotzelnick , Alexa Langeliers , Jourdyn Campbell and Karly Heath .

From there, Sam Landry finished off the 4-1/3 consecutive scoreless innings that she pitched after re-entering the game in the third inning.

The win stretched Louisiana’s season-high winning streak to 13 games and was the squad’s 22nd win in the past 23 games (since April 8).

Louisiana claimed the Sun Belt’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, securing the program’s 23rd consecutive appearance and 31st overall in the event which begins with the regional round from Friday-Sunday, May 20-22 at campus sites.

The field of 64 teams will be announced on Sunday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. (CDT) on ESPN2.

HOW IT HAPPENED
Louisiana took a lead just three batters into the contest as back-to-back hits from Kotzelnick and Raina O’Neal set up a sacrifice fly from Langeliers.

The Ragin’ Cajuns carried the lead into the third inning largely due to Kandra Lamb working out of a no-outs, bases-loaded situation she inherited in the first inning. An unassisted double play turned off of a line drive by Campbell was the key play to turning the Bobcats away.

Texas State drew even in the bottom of the third inning when Caitlyn Rogers delivered a two-out RBI single. Landry re-entered the game and collected the final out to end the rally.

Both Landry and Jessica Mullins retired the side in order in the fourth inning as the tightly contested play from Friday continued to carry over.

Momentum would change quickly, in favor of Louisiana, in the fifth inning when Kotzelnick ignited the home run parade with a two-run shot for a 3-1 edge. After O’Neal drew a walk, Langeliers greeted reliever Karsen Pierce with a two-run shot of her own to expand the advantage to 5-1.

Solo shots from Campbell and Heath followed before the Bobcats could escape the onslaught.

A CLOSER LOOK AT THE BOX SCORE
The go-ahead home run blast highlighted a multi-hit effort from Kotzelnick (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI). She increased her season RBI total to 49, leaving her one shy of being the first Ragin’ Cajun this season to reach 50 RBI.

Langeliers (1-for-3, SF, HR, 3 RBI) was the game’s leading run producer. She joined Heath in upping her season team-leading home run total to 13, and joined Kotzelnick in reaching the 40-RBI mark (now up to 42 RBI).

The three RBI from Langeliers matched O’Neal (vs. Troy) for the most by a Ragin’ Cajun during the week in Mobile. The duo finished with a team-high five RBI in the event.

O’Neal’s base hit in the first inning was her team-leading sixth of the SBC Tournament. She finished with a .500 average (6-for-12) and was named the Most Outstanding Player.

Kayla Falterman (3-for-3) delivered a base hit in all three of her plate appearances. She singled right in front of Kotzlenick as the fifth-inning scoring spree got underway.

Landry (4.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) was credited with the 20th win over her collegiate debut season. After returning to the game she retired the side in order twice (fourth and seventh inning) and induced the ground ball outs that prevented Texas State from ever getting a runner to third base.

THIS ‘N THAT

  • Louisiana improved to 69-9 (.885) all-time in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The Ragin’ Cajuns remained undefeated (11-0) in tournament games played in Mobile.
  • For the third time under the guidance of Gerry Glasco the Ragin’ Cajuns swept the Sun Belt Conference’s regular season and tournament titles.
  • The Ragin’ Cajuns have claimed the SBC Tournament title all three instances the event has been held in Mobile: 2010, 2016, 2022.
  • Louisiana was represented on the Sun Belt Conference Tournament’s All-Tournament team by Alexa Langeliers , Meghan Schorman and Raina O’Neal (Most Outstanding Player).
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
theadvocate.com

Four years after visiting UL, a top transfer has landed back with the Cajuns

Keyon Martin thought for some time that he’d never play for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns. Back in 2018, his Deerfield Beach High School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) football team visited Lafayette on a summer tour of potential college destinations. “They didn’t want me back then,” laughed the 5-foot-10, 165-pound...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Big First Sparks LSUE To Run-Rule Over East Mississippi

POPLARVILLE, Ms. – LSU Eunice gave a vintage Bengal postseason performance, racing out a large lead on their way to a 10-0 victory over East Mississippi in the Region 23 Tournament on Tuesday at Dub Herring Field.  The win puts the Region 23 Tournament into a secondary bracket with five teams still alive entering the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Veillon, Louisiana Powers Past Nicholls, 6-1

LAFAYETTE – The last time the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns dropped a three-game Sun Belt Conference sweep on the road in March, it faced in-state foe Nicholls in its next game.   After dropping a 6-5 contest against the Colonels on March 23 and falling behind, 1-0, in the third inning and trailing into the sixth, the Ragin’ Cajuns […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

LSUE Region 23 Opener Falls Short In Late Rally To Drop

POPLARVILLE, Ms. – LSU Eunice spotted Hinds an early four-run lead and a late charge fell just short as the Bengals dropped a 4-3 decision to open the Region 23 Tournament on Monday at Pearl River CC.  The Bengals (38-16) face an elimination game tomorrow at 7:00PM against the winner of East Mississippi and Jones […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Troy, AL
City
Mobile, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerry Glasco
KLFY News 10

Free youth summer athletic leadership program offered in Lafayette

Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) and SMILE Community Action Agency are providing a new summer athletic leadership academy for youth this year. The academy is free and will offer youth an opportunity to enjoy recreation and learn leadership skills while being mentored by coaches and athletes from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Texas State#Cajuns Softball#The Ncaa Tournament#Espn2
99.9 KTDY

Indoor Water Park in Foley, Alabama Sets Opening Date

Earlier this year we told you about a huge indoor waterpark coming to Foley, Alabama within The Park at OWA. We now know when it will open up. It was announced late last week that Tropic Falls Indoor Water Park will open on Monday, June 27 with tickets going on sale on May 25.
FOLEY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY.com

Acadiana Eats Live: Cravin’ Boudin

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Cravin’ Boudin Food Truck made an appearance this week in the Acadiana Eats Live Kitchen. Follow their Instagram and Facebook for updates on their location and hours of operation. What’s on the menu? Check out below!. Boudin and Red Beans & Rice with...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy