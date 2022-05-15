ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Werner scores 2 feature wins at Davenport Speedway

By Linda Cook
 4 days ago

Mother Nature finally gave the Davenport Speedway racers and fans a break. The racetrack was able to complete a full racing program. And Matt Werner couldn’t be happier: Werner won two IMCA Modified features on the evening, a news release says.

The Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modifieds did double-duty on Friday. The first race of the evening was the make-up feature from April 29 th . On the still tacky track, there wasn’t a lot of passing.

Matt Werner led all 20 laps for the win. Mitch Morris ran in second for the entire race. Spencer Diercks started several rows back and made it up to third by lap seven. He would not advance further. Chris Zogg and Travis Denning rounded out the top five.

This week’s Modified main was a completely different story. Werner started outside the sixth row. After Jeff Larson and Matt Stein each took a turn at the front Werner used the bottom groove to grab the lead on lap sixteen. Matt took his second win of the night. Chris Zogg would finish second after starting ninth. Stein and Larson put on a great show for the lead, but would finish third and fourth respectively. Spencer Diercks completed the first five.

Justin Kay picked off his first win of the year in Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Models. Kay started seventh and was mired in the pack through much of the race. Jake Waterman started sixth and sprinted into the lead on lap two. Jake led the next twenty laps with Matt Ryan close behind. Kay took the lead on lap 23, just before the race’s final caution flag flew.

In the green, white, checkered finish, Kay held serve for the win. Matt Ryan took second with Waterman finishing third. Andy Nezworski and Chuck Hanna finished fourth and fifth in that order.

Ben Chapman went flag to flag for the win in the IMCA SportMod feature. Brandon Jewell started right behind Chapman and finished second. Aaron Hitt started ninth and fought his way to take third followed by Todd Dykema and Justin Schroeder. Chapman and Anthony Franklin won the SportMod heat races.

Jeff Struck Jr. scored his first Koehler Electric Street Stock win of the season. Struck jumped from third to first on the opening lap and stayed in front to the checkers. Jesse Owen started eighth and moved up to second by lap five. Austin Riggs had a solid run in third. Daron Oberbroeckling took home a fourth place finish. Shad Murphy was fifth.

Cyle Hawkins took home the win in QCjeeps.com Sport Compact action. Hawkins jumped out to the early race lead. Joe Zrostlik came from deep in the field to lead lap four. Hawkins returned the favor the following lap and would lead the rest of the way to the checkers. After Zrostlik drove off the track late in the race, Shawn McDermott moved up to finish second. Norm Marcov took third followed by Gary Schlieper and Dustin Munn.

Exciting stock car racing continues at Davenport Speedway, next Friday, May 20 th . All five weekly classes will be in action with make-up features in the Street Stock and IMCA Late Model classes.

On Friday, May 27 th , the SMLR Hoker Trucking East Series comes to Davenport to compete for a $3,000 top prize.

Results: Davenport Speedway – May 13, 2022

IMCA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Joel Callahan; 2. Fred Remley; 3. Gage Neal; 4. Bryan Moreland; 5. Chris Lawrence;

Heat #2: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Jake Waterman; 5. Chuck Hanna;

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Jake Waterman; 4. Andy Nezworski; 5. Chuck Hanna; 6. Fred Remley; 7. Joel Callahan; 8. Gage Neal; 9. Dustin Schram; 10. Bryan Moreland; 11. Mack Mulvany; 12. Chris Lawrence; 13. Colton Leal; 14. Tim Marsden; 15. Mike Guldenpefennig; 16. Keith Haislip; 17. Mike Goben;

IMCA Modifieds

(Make-up feature from April 29)

Feature: 1. Matt Werner; 2. Mitch Morris; 3. Spencer Diercks; 4. Chris Zogg; 5. Travis Denning; 6. Jaden Fryer; 7. Kyle Montgomery; 8. Matt Stein; 9. Jeremy Gustaf; 10. Austin Blume; 11. Mike Garland; 12. Craig Crawford; 13. Stephan Kammerer; 14. Steve Gustaf Sr.; 15. Charlie Mohr; 16. Brandon Durbin; 17. Rob Dominacki; 18. Bob Dominacki; 19. Jeff Larson; 20. Brunson Behning; (10-DNS)

Heat #1: 1. Travis Denning; 2. Mitch Morris; 3. Matt Stein; 4. Steve Gustaf Sr.; 5. Jake Whittington;

Heat #2: 1. Jeff Larson; 2. Matt Werner; 3. Chris Zogg; 4. Brandon Durbin; 5. Austin Blume;

Heat #3: 1. Spencer Diercks; 2. Jeremy Gustaf; 3. Jaden Fryer; 4. Charlie Mohr; 5. Craig Crawford;

Feature: 1. Matt Werner; 2. Chris Zogg; 3. Matt Stein; 4. Jeff Larson; 5. Spencer Diercks; 6. Charlie Mohr; 7. Jeremy Gustaf; 8. Mitch Morris; 9. Craig Crawford; 10. Jaden Fryer; 11. Kyle Montgomery; 12. Austin Blume; 13. Rob Dominacki; 14. Jake Whittington; 15. Stephan Kammerer; 16. Travis Denning; 17. Brandon Durbin; 18. Derek Wilson; 19. Steve Gustaf Sr.; 20. Alex Vervynck; (3-DNS)

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Anthony Franklin; 2. Aaron Hitt; 3. Todd Dykema; 4. Kasey Williams; 5. Trey Grimm;

Heat #2: 1. Ben Chapman; 2. Tyler Soppe; 3. Brandon Jewell; 4. Shane Paris; 5. Justin Schroeder;

Feature: 1. Ben Chapman; 2. Brandon Jewell; 3. Aaron Hitt; 4. Todd Dykema; 5. Justin Schroeder; 6. Trey Grimm; 7. Kevin Goben; 8. Jake Morris; 9. Rayce Mullen; 10. Phil Anderson; 11. Bryan Ritter; 12. Tyler Soppe; 13. Colin Lyon; 14. Shane Paris; 15. Kasey Williams; 16. Anthony Franklin; 17. Randy Farrell;

Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Jesse Owen; 2. Shad Murphy; 3. Frank Waters; 4. Trevor Tucker; 5. Kody Johnson;

Heat #2: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Austin Riggs; 3. Jake Lund; 4. Jeff Walker; 5. Travis Stewart;

Feature: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Jesse Owen; 3. Austin Riggs; 4. Daron Oberbroeckling; 5. Shad Murphy; 6. Frank Waters; 7. Landen Chrestensen; 8. Trevor Tucker; 9. Travis Stewart; 10. Jake Lund; 11. Jeff Walker; (1-DNS)

Sport Compacts

Heat #1: 1. Joe Zrostlik; 2. Nick Proehl; 3. Shawn McDermott; 4. Codie Proehl; 5. Dustin Munn;

Heat #2: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Norm Marcov; 3. Jack Fitzgibbon; 4. Dustin Frymoyer; 5. Chase Hixson;

Feature: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Shawn McDermott; 3. Norm Marcov; 4. Gary Schlieper; 5. Dustin Munn; 6. Nick Preohl; 7. Chase Hixson; 8. Joe Zrostlik; 9. Codie Proehl; 10. Dustin Frymoyer; 11. Jack Fitzgibbon; (1-DNS)

