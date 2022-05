Cynthia Lew Moss Barber, 68, of Tyrone, GA passed away on May 2, 2022. She was born in Atlanta, GA to the late Libby and Lewis Moss on June 2, 1953. Cindy loved her job as a legal secretary for the Georgia State Attorney General’s office. She also served as one of the first Medical Transcriptionists at Piedmont Fayette Hospital, and then went on to serve as Administrative Assistant to the Honorable Aaron B. Mason at the Clayton County Superior Court. Cindy retired in 2018 and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and beloved dog, Pete.

TYRONE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO