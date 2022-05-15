ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

Central High sprinter leads the victory parade at sectionals

By John Varlas
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

Not much fazes Central sprint standout Jordan Ware. Even the unseasonably warm temperatures at Saturday’s Class AAA sectional track meet at Bartlett were brushed aside the same way he brushed aside the competition at the last meet before Spring Fling.

“Well, living in the deep South, it’s not really that big of a deal compared to the summer heat,” he smiled.

Ware’s a pretty big deal though and he turned in another stellar performance for the Warriors. Despite the less-than-ideal conditions, the junior posted fine times in winning the 100 (10.57) and the 200 (21.34). For good measure, he also had outstanding anchor legs on both the 400 (41.44) and 800 (1:25.22) relay teams.

It was an exact repeat of his performance at least year’s sectional and has him in good shape for the Class AAA meet in less than two weeks. In Murfreesboro last season, he finished second in both sprints behind the now-graduated Christian Langlois of Bearden.

“Once I get to state, that’s where I’ll be looking to run my fastest time,” said Ware. “That’s the best in Tennessee ... I’m glad I’m staying consistent. As long as I’m not all over the place, I’m satisfied.”

Bartlett’s Kylan Bernard pronounced himself satisfied as well after sweeping both hurdles races. Last year’s state champion in the 110 won that event in 13.92 before clocking 37.57 in the 300.

“I’ve got a lot to be excited about right now and I’ll worry about what I need to fix later,” said the senior, who also ran on two Panthers relay teams that advanced. “Just attacking the hurdle more quickly; I got out a little bit slower than what I usually do (in the 300). I could have definitely done better.

“I like my 110 race ... it was really fun and I’m glad to race with these guys. I enjoyed my whole day today.”

Whitehaven senior standout Terrick Johnson had a busy day, winning the 800 in 1:58.42 while also running on the Tigers’ first-place 3,200 and 1,600 relay teams that finished in 8:10.72 and 3:20.89 respectively. The defending state champion in the 400, Johnson qualified third in that event with a time of 48.14, trailing White Station’s Courtland Noble (47.12) and Germantown’s Alec Reed (47.98).

In girls Class AAA competition, Jordan Ware’s twin sister Jaitlyn edged out Houston’s Olivia Freeman to win the 100 in 12.24. Southwind’s Nyla Blackmon will return to defend her 2021 championship in the 200 after winning in 24.72.

The only two-time champion in AAA came in the throws, where Collierville’s Emma Tucker won the shot put (36-10) as well as the discus (127-6).

The top four competitors in Class AAA automatically advanced to Spring Fling with the top two in Classes A and AA guaranteed a spot, with other finishers to be determined. It’s the first time all three sectional meets had been contested at the same time at the same venue and Bartlett’s track was buzzing with activity from the early morning hours until sundown.

Alyssa Raymond certainly approved of the venue; the East High junior won the Class A 200 in 25.80 and also the 400 in 59.98 and anchored the winning 1,600 relay squad (4;15.97) after earlier capturing the long jump with a mark of 18-0. That mark represented a personal-best and was six inches better than her runner-up finish at last year’s Spring Fling.

“Bartlett’s track has always been my favorite track,” she said. “I always PR here. Eighteen feet has been my goal all season and I just came out (Saturday) feeling good and with a positive mindset. I felt like I was faster and my form was perfect. It’s my favorite track because I always do good when I come out here.”

Wooddale’s Mack Taylor was a double winner in Class A, taking the 200 in 22.49 and the 400 in 49.84, an event in which he placed third at state last spring. In Class AA, Montavious Cooper of Melrose captured the 110 hurdles (16.08) and the 300 in 40.61. Kirby standout Patrina Rogers won the AA 100 hurdles (17.08) and the triple jump (31-5).

All those schools will be around for the foreseeable future but not so for MAHS. The school is closing at the end of this year and Spring Fling will be the last hurrah for the Lions. Which made the victory for the boys 400 relay team in Class A that much more special.

“It’s now or never,” said Larry Lewis, who anchored the squad ahead of 100-meter winner Jahim Jackson, Christian Johnson and Jacob Jones. “I pulled my hamstring so I’m running injured but I can’t let the boys down. It means a lot; we’re going to be the last team (representing MAHS) so we’ve got to go hard.”

Whitehaven won the AAA boys team competition, holding off Central by four points (156.5-152.5). The Lady Warriors outdistanced Houston in the girls competition. Munford swept both AA meets and Middle College captured the Class A boys title, with Union City winning the girls competition and East placing third.

Comments / 0

