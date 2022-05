A former Bon-Ton space that has sat vacant for nearly four years might finally get a new tenant at the Palmer Park Mall. Decor Home Furniture posted May 10 on its business Facebook page it could open in the 122,000-square-foot location at the west end of the popular shopping center. The Facebook post shows the vacant interior of the mall’s former anchor space. The post says, “What is Decor Home Furniture up to now?! Stay tuned!!”

PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO