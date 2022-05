Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash. Pharmacies have come a long way since Mike and Ike Katz opened their first two drug stores in Kansas City, Missouri. In 1892, Isaac "Ike" Katz and his family traveled from Ukraine to St. Paul, Minnesota. When Ike was 13, he dropped out of school. He earned money by selling items like newspapers to Northern Railroad passengers. If items were tossed away, he would get them for reselling to the next group of passengers.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO