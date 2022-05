WPXI - Pittsburgh Police Cruiser (WPXI)

HOMEWOOD, Pa. — Update: Mejour Ross has been located and is safe and healthy, according to Pittsburgh police.

Pittsburgh Police thank everyone for all of their assistance in helping to find him.

Woman steals Tesla, collides with another at Nevada charging station Nellie Valerie Sieh was arrested early Friday and faces a charge of grand larceny of a vehicle. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group