Duluth, MN

Duluth FC wins home opener

WDIO-TV
 4 days ago

Saturday marked the home opener for Duluth FC at Public Schools Stadium, as they...

www.wdio.com

WDIO-TV

Duluth FC steam past Minnesota Twin Stars

The Duluth FC soccer team was at home Wednesday evening taking on the Minnesota Twin Stars. Duluth would come out to play in this game with a dominant first half. Blake Perry would lead the way with two first half goals. Along with tallies from Sam Thorton, and Santiago Erazo.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Superior softball pitches no-hitter, Esko wins on Wednesday

The Superior softball team was visiting Proctor on Wednesday, while Esko faced Cloquet. The Spartans Emma Raye would hit a home run in her first at bat. That solo homer would be the difference as Superior's Haley Zembo would pitch a no hitter, in the 5-0 win. Esko hosted Cloquet,...
WDIO-TV

Up North: Denfelds Hartley Bauer heading to Nationals for Rock Climbing

Imagine being in a rock climbing competition two and a half hours from home, driving back and attending your high school prom all in the same day. Well that’s exactly what one Duluth Denfeld climber experienced. Hartley Bauer has been rock climbing for seven plus years. While the sport...
WDIO-TV

Duluth Denfeld host Grand Rapids boy's tennis Tuesday

The Denfeld hunters hosted Grand Rapids boy's tennis for matches on Tuesday. The number one singles match saw Skyler Fossum against Alex Frimanslund. Denfeld would take that set. As the Thunderhawks went on to win the day 4-3.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Marley Mousseau

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for Wednesday May 18: Marley Mousseau. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

WCHA releases 2022-23 composite schedule

The WCHA released their composite 2022-23 schedule on Monday. The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) womens hockey first conference game of the season is set for Friday October 7th, in their home opener against Minnesota State, at Amsoil Arena. Then mark your calanders for the National Championship rematch game between...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Wolfpack girl's lacrosse battle back for win against Stealth

The Duluth Wolfpack girl's lacrossse team was taking on the Proctor/Hermantown stealth on Tuesday. Stealth got off to an early 4-1 lead with goals from Gabbie Arnston, and Jessi Kukowski. Hannah Martin would score in the Wolfpacks come from behind 12-9 win.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Congdon Park Elementary hosts “Bike Rodeo”

Congdon Park Elementary hosted a “Bike Rodeo” Tuesday evening at Ordean East Middle School. More than 100 kids showed up to ride bikes, learn about safety, and win some raffle prizes. Event organizer Katie Benziger said getting all the kids out was kid for there physical health as...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Anneliese

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV

UWS softball Kaela Kraemer named 2022 NFCA All-Region second team

The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) softball junior Kaela Kraemer has been named 2022 NFCA All-Region second team. Kramer had one of her best seasons yet, hitting .453 with 56 runs scored, nine doubles, four triples 71 stolen bases. Which was an NCAA DIII best. She helping the the Yellowjackets...
WDIO-TV

Filing period now open for Minnesota offices

If you are looking to run for office in Minnesota, the filing period is now open. That applies to city, state, federal, or county offices. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman officially filed for Minnesota State House District 8B on Tuesday. He was the 10th person to file for the day. Alicia Kozlowski is running for the same seat, making her candidacy official also.
WDIO-TV

Eight athletes sign National Letters of Intent at Duluth East

Eight different athletes from Duluth East signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers. The list includes Ian Morse who is heading to Saint Michael's College for DII cross country skiing. "We obviously have great athletics here and we have a great ski team. This...
WDIO-TV

Plante nominated for All-USA Today player of the year

Hermantown Hawks superstar Zam Plante has been named to the All-USA Today High School Sports Award Hockey Team. The forward lead the Hawks last season, in his junior year, with 24 goals. He joins 23 other players from across the country on the squad. He is also a nominee for...
HERMANTOWN, MN
WDIO-TV

Proctor seniors walk down memory lane at their elementary schools

The graduating class from Proctor visited their former elementary schools, Bay View and Pike Lake, in their caps and gowns to celebrate their last days of high school with elementary kids and former teachers. This was a part of the annual grad walk. WDIO caught up with the class Salutatorian,...
WDIO-TV

GMN Birthdays: 5/13/22

The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, the Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during Good Morning Northland!
WDIO-TV

USS Minneapolis Saint Paul arrives in Duluth

Under sunny blue skies, the USS Minneapolis Saint Paul arrived under the aerial lift bridge on Monday morning. The crew lined the decks, and visitors lined the pier to welcome her in. She'll be commissioned on Saturday during an official ceremony. It is a ticketed event, and you did need...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

UWS baseball has six players earn All-UMAC Honors

Six different University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) baseball players earned All-UMAC Honors on Tuesday. All of which have been placed on the 2022 All-Upper Midwest Athletic Conference teams, including four on the first team. The list includes seniors Ryan Rodriguez and Bryce Flanagan, along with sophomores Isaac Fugere and Ben...
WDIO-TV

Trial begins for MN man accused in fatal clinic shooting

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Minnesota man accused of walking into a medical clinic and opening fire, killing one staff member and wounding four others last year. Gregory Ulrich is being tried on charges of murder, attempted murder and other counts in...
BUFFALO, MN
WDIO-TV

River Quest is bringing education out on the water again

Nearly 1000 6th graders from around the region are on a floating classroom this week, attending River Quest. It's back in-person again, after a break due to COVID, and kids get on board the Vista Star. The Vista's general manager, Colleen Smith, told us, "We've had two dynamite weather days....
DULUTH, MN

