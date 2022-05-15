Duluth FC wins home opener

The Duluth FC soccer team was at home Wednesday evening taking on the Minnesota Twin Stars. Duluth would come out to play in this game with a dominant first half. Blake Perry would lead the way with two first half goals. Along with tallies from Sam Thorton, and Santiago Erazo.
The Superior softball team was visiting Proctor on Wednesday, while Esko faced Cloquet. The Spartans Emma Raye would hit a home run in her first at bat. That solo homer would be the difference as Superior's Haley Zembo would pitch a no hitter, in the 5-0 win. Esko hosted Cloquet,...
Imagine being in a rock climbing competition two and a half hours from home, driving back and attending your high school prom all in the same day. Well that’s exactly what one Duluth Denfeld climber experienced. Hartley Bauer has been rock climbing for seven plus years. While the sport...
The Denfeld hunters hosted Grand Rapids boy's tennis for matches on Tuesday. The number one singles match saw Skyler Fossum against Alex Frimanslund. Denfeld would take that set. As the Thunderhawks went on to win the day 4-3.
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for Wednesday May 18: Marley Mousseau. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
The WCHA released their composite 2022-23 schedule on Monday. The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) womens hockey first conference game of the season is set for Friday October 7th, in their home opener against Minnesota State, at Amsoil Arena. Then mark your calanders for the National Championship rematch game between...
The Duluth Wolfpack girl's lacrossse team was taking on the Proctor/Hermantown stealth on Tuesday. Stealth got off to an early 4-1 lead with goals from Gabbie Arnston, and Jessi Kukowski. Hannah Martin would score in the Wolfpacks come from behind 12-9 win.
Congdon Park Elementary hosted a “Bike Rodeo” Tuesday evening at Ordean East Middle School. More than 100 kids showed up to ride bikes, learn about safety, and win some raffle prizes. Event organizer Katie Benziger said getting all the kids out was kid for there physical health as...
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) softball junior Kaela Kraemer has been named 2022 NFCA All-Region second team. Kramer had one of her best seasons yet, hitting .453 with 56 runs scored, nine doubles, four triples 71 stolen bases. Which was an NCAA DIII best. She helping the the Yellowjackets...
If you are looking to run for office in Minnesota, the filing period is now open. That applies to city, state, federal, or county offices. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman officially filed for Minnesota State House District 8B on Tuesday. He was the 10th person to file for the day. Alicia Kozlowski is running for the same seat, making her candidacy official also.
Bent Paddle unveiled a new commemorative beer Wednesday evening at Bent Paddle Brewing in Duluth. The Wayfinder Freedom North Star Pale Ale was brewed to commemorate the commissioning of the USS Minneapolis Saint Paul. The limited time beer is available for purchase at Bent Paddle Brewing. “It’s a fabulous beer,”...
Eight different athletes from Duluth East signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers. The list includes Ian Morse who is heading to Saint Michael's College for DII cross country skiing. "We obviously have great athletics here and we have a great ski team. This...
Hermantown Hawks superstar Zam Plante has been named to the All-USA Today High School Sports Award Hockey Team. The forward lead the Hawks last season, in his junior year, with 24 goals. He joins 23 other players from across the country on the squad. He is also a nominee for...
The graduating class from Proctor visited their former elementary schools, Bay View and Pike Lake, in their caps and gowns to celebrate their last days of high school with elementary kids and former teachers. This was a part of the annual grad walk. WDIO caught up with the class Salutatorian,...
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, the Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during Good Morning Northland!
Under sunny blue skies, the USS Minneapolis Saint Paul arrived under the aerial lift bridge on Monday morning. The crew lined the decks, and visitors lined the pier to welcome her in. She'll be commissioned on Saturday during an official ceremony. It is a ticketed event, and you did need...
Six different University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) baseball players earned All-UMAC Honors on Tuesday. All of which have been placed on the 2022 All-Upper Midwest Athletic Conference teams, including four on the first team. The list includes seniors Ryan Rodriguez and Bryce Flanagan, along with sophomores Isaac Fugere and Ben...
BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Minnesota man accused of walking into a medical clinic and opening fire, killing one staff member and wounding four others last year. Gregory Ulrich is being tried on charges of murder, attempted murder and other counts in...
Nearly 1000 6th graders from around the region are on a floating classroom this week, attending River Quest. It's back in-person again, after a break due to COVID, and kids get on board the Vista Star. The Vista's general manager, Colleen Smith, told us, "We've had two dynamite weather days....
Comments / 0