ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermantown, MN

Superior baseball wins in walk off fashion, Hermantown ends week 3-0

WDIO-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Superior baseball team was hosting on Rice Lake on Saturday, while Hermantown took on Spring Lake. Spartans...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Superior softball pitches no-hitter, Esko wins on Wednesday

The Superior softball team was visiting Proctor on Wednesday, while Esko faced Cloquet. The Spartans Emma Raye would hit a home run in her first at bat. That solo homer would be the difference as Superior's Haley Zembo would pitch a no hitter, in the 5-0 win. Esko hosted Cloquet,...
WDIO-TV

UWS softball Kaela Kraemer named 2022 NFCA All-Region second team

The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) softball junior Kaela Kraemer has been named 2022 NFCA All-Region second team. Kramer had one of her best seasons yet, hitting .453 with 56 runs scored, nine doubles, four triples 71 stolen bases. Which was an NCAA DIII best. She helping the the Yellowjackets...
WDIO-TV

Duluth FC steam past Minnesota Twin Stars

The Duluth FC soccer team was at home Wednesday evening taking on the Minnesota Twin Stars. Duluth would come out to play in this game with a dominant first half. Blake Perry would lead the way with two first half goals. Along with tallies from Sam Thorton, and Santiago Erazo.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Plante nominated for All-USA Today player of the year

Hermantown Hawks superstar Zam Plante has been named to the All-USA Today High School Sports Award Hockey Team. The forward lead the Hawks last season, in his junior year, with 24 goals. He joins 23 other players from across the country on the squad. He is also a nominee for...
HERMANTOWN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Superior, WI
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Rice Lake, WI
Hermantown, MN
Sports
City
Hermantown, MN
City
Spring Lake Township, MN
City
Superior, WI
City
Rice, MN
WDIO-TV

Up North: Denfelds Hartley Bauer heading to Nationals for Rock Climbing

Imagine being in a rock climbing competition two and a half hours from home, driving back and attending your high school prom all in the same day. Well that’s exactly what one Duluth Denfeld climber experienced. Hartley Bauer has been rock climbing for seven plus years. While the sport...
WDIO-TV

Eight athletes sign National Letters of Intent at Duluth East

Eight different athletes from Duluth East signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers. The list includes Ian Morse who is heading to Saint Michael's College for DII cross country skiing. "We obviously have great athletics here and we have a great ski team. This...
WDIO-TV

Duluth Denfeld host Grand Rapids boy's tennis Tuesday

The Denfeld hunters hosted Grand Rapids boy's tennis for matches on Tuesday. The number one singles match saw Skyler Fossum against Alex Frimanslund. Denfeld would take that set. As the Thunderhawks went on to win the day 4-3.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

WCHA releases 2022-23 composite schedule

The WCHA released their composite 2022-23 schedule on Monday. The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) womens hockey first conference game of the season is set for Friday October 7th, in their home opener against Minnesota State, at Amsoil Arena. Then mark your calanders for the National Championship rematch game between...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks
WDIO-TV

Proctor seniors walk down memory lane at their elementary schools

The graduating class from Proctor visited their former elementary schools, Bay View and Pike Lake, in their caps and gowns to celebrate their last days of high school with elementary kids and former teachers. This was a part of the annual grad walk. WDIO caught up with the class Salutatorian,...
97ZOK

One Of Wisconsin’s Best Outdoor Concert Venues Is Under Big Top

When it comes to great outdoor concerts in Wisconsin, this unlikely venue is one of the best. I think one thing that all the people who live in places like Illinois and Wisconsin have in common is they understand the weather. They don't let it stop them from having fun.
KDHL AM 920

Historic Bridges Fail to Withstand Raging Rivers in Minnesota

Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
MIX 108

Fight Breaks Out On Ferris Wheel At Minnesota Carnival

One Minnesota carnival wasn't all fun and games over the weekend after a fight broke out on a ferris wheel, causing a major frenzy among attendees. It's been a strange month for crime stories. Recently, a Minnesota couple was injured when a vehicle smashed into their motel room. The elderly couple were in Detroit Lakes relaxing in the room when a pickup drove into their room and drove away.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

6th annual Variety of Wheels Car/Craft Show coming up on Sunday

The 6th annual Variety of Wheels Car/Craft Show is coming up in Hibbing at the Memorial Building on Sunday. It's $10 per car to enter the show. Money will be split in prizes. There will also be 30 crafters in the Memorial Building. And there will be bike giveaways for...
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Anneliese

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV

River Quest is bringing education out on the water again

Nearly 1000 6th graders from around the region are on a floating classroom this week, attending River Quest. It's back in-person again, after a break due to COVID, and kids get on board the Vista Star. The Vista's general manager, Colleen Smith, told us, "We've had two dynamite weather days....
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Northeastern Minnesota bracing for record flooding

The Rainy River Basin is experiencing historic flooding, from the headwaters up to Rainy Lake. Last week, docks all across Lake Vermilion were damaged by ice being moved by the high water levels. “It's just super crazy,” said Manik Docks and Recreation Owner Michelle Manik. “The water is over all...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Arrives In Duluth Ahead Of Commissioning

Originally published May 16 DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrived in Duluth Monday morning. The Navy will commission the Freedom-class littoral combat ship this Saturday. In 2019, the Navy christened and launched the ship into Wisconsin’s Menominee River. Once commissioned, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul will operate mostly near shore, doing things like clearing mines or tracking down small ships or submarines. The inside of these ships is 40% open, so they can be reconfigured in a number of ways to support a variety of missions. This is the second ship named Minneapolis-St. Paul. The first was a Los Angeles-class attack submarine that served from 1984 to 2008. Two other ships have been named for just Minneapolis and two for St. Paul.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

GMN Birthdays: 5/13/22

The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, the Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during Good Morning Northland!

Comments / 0

Community Policy