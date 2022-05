The shackles are off. After racing with a hitherto unseen degree of caution during the Spring Classics as he nursed his way back from injury, Mathieu van der Poel already appears to have reverted to his default setting on the Giro d'Italia. Van der Poel's more measured approach carried him to victory at the Tour of Flanders – against Tadej Pogacar, no less – but this Giro has marked a return to his previous all-action style.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO