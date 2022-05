LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The owners of a Kentucky-based food truck are holding a unique auction to show support for young performing artists in Lawrence County. The proprietors of Hillbilly Hibachi have created a life-size cutout of American Idol finalist and Louisa, Ky., native Noah Thompson they plan to sell to the highest bidder, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page. The post said Thompson has signed the piece, making it one-of-a-kind.

