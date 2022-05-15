Governor Youngkin announces administration appointments
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced who he has chosen to fill several key roles in his administration.
"Together, we are building a team of qualified individuals who will work to make Virginia the best state to live, work, and raise a family," Youngkin said. "I'm thankful for those who will join our Administration, and all who will contribute their time and expertise in service to our commonwealth."
The list of Youngkin’s newest appointees is as follows:
Office of the Governor
- Adam Simpson , Associate in the Governor’s Transformation Office
- Chelsea Jenkins , Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade
- Lanette Walker , Chief Financial Officer, Health and Human Resources
- Evan Branosky , Chief Stormwater Policy Advisor at the Department of Environmental Quality
- Dale Holden , Chief Deputy Director of the Department of Juvenile Justice
Board of Accountancy
- David Cotton of Alexandria, Chairman of Cotton & Company, Certified Public Accountants
- Dale G. Mullen of Hanover, Partner, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, LLP
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Retirement System
- A. Scott Andrews , Chair of The Plains, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Northern Contours, Inc.
Board of Wildlife Resources
- Michael C. Formica of McLean, General Counsel, National Pork Producers Council
Breaks Interstate Park Commission
- Rick Mullins of Clintwood , Coal Preparation General Superintendent, retired
The Cemetery Board
- Dr. Charletta H. Barringer-Brown of Chesterfield, Tenured Professor, Virginia State University
- Donald E. Wilson of Roanoke, President, Evergreen Memorial Trust
Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion
- Betsy D. Beamer of Henrico, Director of Planning and Organization, McGuireWoods Consulting
- Judy Stovall Boland of Richmond, Community Volunteer
- David Botkins of Henrico County, Senior Strategic Advisor for Corporate Affairs and Communications at Dominion Energy
- Flora S. Cardwell of Lynchburg, Director of Human Resources, Kings Dominion
- Gloria Marrero Chambers of McLean, President, Greater McLean Republican Women’s Club
- Winona Waddy Coles of Fredericksburg, Executive Director, Gloucester Institute
- Linda H. Garbee of Salem, retired school teacher and past owner, You’re Invited
- Ann H. Goettman of McLean
- Kirsti Goodwin of Richmond, Managing Director, Tower 3 Investments, LLC
- Dr. Sarah Scarbrough of Richmond, Director and Founder, REAL LIFE
State Air Pollution Control Board
- James Patrick Guy II of Saxe, General Counsel, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative
- Jay Holloway of Richmond, Managing Partner, Climate Law & Strategy, PLLC
- David Hudgins of Richmond
- Donald L Ratliff of Big Stone Gap, President, Commonwealth Connections Inc.
State Board of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services
- Blake Andis , Sheriff of Abingdon
State Board of Elections
- Georgia K. Alvis-Long of Augusta County, Registered Nurse Instructor, Augusta Health and Member, Augusta County Board of Elections
State Board of Health
- Mike Desjadon of West Augusta, Chief Commercial Officer, OxfordVR
- Dr. Lee Jones of Troutville, Hospital Dentist, Section Chief of Dentistry and Oral Surgery at Carilion Clinic, Roanoke
- Patricia S. O’Bannon , Henrico County Board of Supervisors Chair
- Dr. Ann B. R. Vaughters of Manakin Sabot, Chief Medical Officer, Molina Complete Care of Virginia
State Water Control Board
- Scott Cameron of Fairfax County, Senior Advisor, Cornea Inc.
- Robert Dunn of Chester, Environmental and Community Affairs Manager at Dupont, retired
The Treasury Board
- Neil Amin of Henrico, Chief Executive Officer, Shamin Hotels
- James P. Carney of Midlothian, Vice President, Dominion Energy, retired
- Charles W. King of Rockingham County, Senior Vice President of Administration and Finance, James Madison University, retired
- Dr. Joshua Weed of McLean, Partner, Veteran Ventures Capital and Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Air Force Reserves
Virginia Aviation Board
- Randall Burdette , Chair , of Fredericksburg, Former Director of Aviation for the Commonwealth of Virginia
- Cheryl P. McLeskey of Virginia Beach, President & CEO, McLeskey Real Estate
Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority
Juan Pablo Segura of McLean, Founder and President, Babyscripts
Virginia Marine Resources Commission
- William Bransom of Virginia Beach
- Alan J. Erskine of Weems, Vice-President, Cowart Seafood Corp
- Spencer Headley of Reedville, Owner, Reedville’s Claws and Scales
- Lynn Kellum of Reedville, Manager, Ampro Shipyard & Diesel, LLC
Virginia Small Business Financing Authority
- Mary Margaret Kastelberg of Henrico, Financial Advisor, Alpha Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Victoria Vasques of Alexandria, Owner & Chairwoman, Tribal Tech LLC and Cowan & Associates
