ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Man Up Springfield Holds Event For Foster Families

By Parker Padgett
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xf6j5_0feY0xdG00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Dozens of foster families made their way to the Dream Center for an event by Man Up Springfield.

“Man Up Springfield simply is fighting for the fatherless,” Man Up Springfield Chairman Tim McConville said.

“We are simply here to say, hey, we know that there are a lot of families, a lot of kids that don’t have fathers around that are growing up in fatherless homes. And we understand the impact of that.”

Three missing children from Springfield found in Arizona, mother and wife arrested

The event had more than just activities for kids but resources for parents and food for families.

Local restaurants including Farmers Gastropub, Missouri Mike’s and Castaways and more provided food for the families.

Kim Shelby, a single mother, fostering three boys says Man Up Springfield is very helpful.

“Having three boys. It’s cool having the guys come and they fist bump. They encourage them they talk to them, and it’s a good support.” Shelby said.

Shelby says the organization put in a privacy fence behind her home.

Shelby says there is an alley behind her home and cars drive up and down and it was unsafe for her three boys to play in the backyard.

Shelby goes on to say, Man Up not only put in the fence, but included her boys in the construction.

“The fact that they were out there with the wood. They let the boys carry the wood, they let them whole different things,” Shelby said.

“The boys said, ‘You know, when I grew up, I’m going to be a Man Up man”

Zach Troutman, a volunteer was one of the men that help put that fence in.

“We’re able to close in our backyard so she can feel safe. So the boys, all three of the boys could be out there playing. And I was that was pretty dope, you know.” Troutman said.

Missouri lawmakers adjourn; here’s what’s headed to the governor’s desk

Troutman says it’s important for kids to see positive male role models.

“We have fatherless homes that have fathers in the home. And I think that it’s it’s so important to have a positive male influence because a lot of these kids are searching for it in the wrong places.” Troutman said.

This is the last Man Up event for a bit, the group is taking a break. They say they should have an event in August, closer to the start of the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Old Stagecoach Stop in Waynesville, Missouri

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Pulaski County, Missouri brings visitors from all over the world to explore the area’s history. The Old Stagecoach Stop House Museum in Waynesville is one of the attractions that bring curious people to the county. The museum has been home to numerous people and businesses over the years, and now its displays […]
WAYNESVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Springfield, MO
State
Arizona State
Springfield, MO
Society
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Missouri State
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Frisco Depot Museum in Crocker, Missouri

CROCKER, Mo. — Crocker, Missouri in Pulaski County was established as a railroad town in the mid-1800s. Much of Crocker’s history can now be found in the Frisco Depot Museum. “It’s basically the connection of people of Crocker to the railroad and the personal memorabilia that ties the two together as the expansion of the […]
CROCKER, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Families#Role Models#The Dream Center#Farmers Gastropub
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth hosting rural COVID-19 vaccine clinics

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. – CoxHealth is using grant funding to host rural COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the Ozarks. Wednesday’s clinic was held for people in Willow Springs. Those with CoxHealth said this initiative is to break down access barriers people may have. They said rural CoxHealth clinics don’t normally offer COVID vaccinations due to training […]
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: History of Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – In 1833, a portion of Crawford County, Missouri helped create Pulaski County. The name honors Casimir Pulaski. For a county named after a Revolutionary War hero, OzarksFirst learned how important the military has been to the region since the very beginning. In 1843, Waynesville became the county seat. What happened years […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Investigators still searching for three Missouri women after three decades

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Springfield women went missing on June 7, 1992, and their disappearance has been a mystery that has stumped investigators ever since. However, as the 30th anniversary of their disappearance approaches, investigators with the Springfield Police Department continue working to find out what happened to Sherrill Levitt, Stacy McCall, and Suzanne (Suzie) […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: The story of Hooker Cut

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after Fort Leonard Wood was formed in the 1940s, Pulaski County made U.S. history. OzarksFirst spoke with Terry Primas, a historian who says the county had awful traffic back then. The busy roads weren’t ideal for Route 66 travelers, or the military. “Hooker Cut came about because of the terrible […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Frequent visitors to downtown Springfield react after shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People are reacting after a shooting in downtown Springfield over the weekend. The Downtown Springfield Association is working with police and businesses to cut down on future crimes.Some people Ozarksfirst spoke with said they aren’t concerned with being downtown during the day, it’s at night when they become a little nervous. “Concerned, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

GLO Center holds “Let Kids Play” event

“This event today is just to bring awareness that everyone has the right to play ball. Everyone has the right to equal rights. We are all the same. Love means love, and we just need to support each other.” GLO Center Board Member Courtney Pinkham – Martin said. The GLO Center, in collaboration with PFLAG […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Boy, 5, Run Over By Vehicle In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a five-year-old boy has died after he was run over by a vehicle. It happened Saturday night on private property west of Division and the West Bypass. Police say Gabe Lowery was riding on a trailer pulled by a pickup when he fell...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri governor signs new congressional map into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Gov. Mike Parson officially signed Missouri’s new congressional map into law after months of heated and long debate among lawmakers.  Wednesday afternoon Parson signed House Bill 2909, which establishes new boundaries for eight districts. The map caused gridlock in the General Assembly, especially in the Senate, the governor even called the process “unfortunate.” […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Doling Neighborhood experiences power outage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Residents around Doling could be waking up with no power Wednesday morning. According to the City Utilities Power Outage Map, around 1,314 residents are without power. Crews are working on determining the cause of the outage and an assessment is currently underway. There are around 86 people without power near the Battlefield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy