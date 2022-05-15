ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, King George, Madison, Nelson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 23:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dorchester, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Dorchester; Wicomico The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Breezy Point, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Taylors Island around 530 PM EDT. Cambridge and University Of Maryland Center For Environmental Studies around 540 PM EDT. Secretary around 550 PM EDT. Vienna around 600 PM EDT. Sharptown around 605 PM EDT. Hebron around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Galestown, Green Hill, Catchpenny, Wetipquin, Madison, Brookview, Trinity, Eldorado, Andrews and Royal Oak. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kent, New Castle, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kent; New Castle; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 230 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN DELAWARE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL DELAWARE KENT IN NORTHERN DELAWARE NEW CASTLE IN SOUTHERN DELAWARE SUSSEX IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND CAROLINE KENT QUEEN ANNE`S TALBOT IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND SALEM THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CENTREVILLE, CHESTERTOWN, DENTON, DOVER, EASTON, GEORGETOWN, MILLVILLE, OCEAN CITY, PENNSVILLE, AND WILMINGTON.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Somerset; St. Marys; Talbot; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 230 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S SOMERSET ST. MARYS TALBOT WICOMICO WORCESTER MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

