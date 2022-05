TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Over 100 local students had the opportunity to head to the PGA Championship today, and they got the chance to do more than just watch some golf. “Golf is an $84 billion industry, and with these creative minds, who have yet to even maybe have figured out a direction,” said Beyond the Fairway Podcast Host Will Lowery. “Or a path that you can apply your mindset, the gracefulness that you have, into a space that is needed.”

