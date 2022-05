Shirley Joan McCulley, 73 of New Concord, went home to be with the Lord on May 16, 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born in Zanesville, Ohio on June 1, 1948. She is the daughter of the late Robert V. and Patricia J (McDonald) Barr. She worked for the Longaberger Basket Company in Quality Control and enjoyed quilting, cooking and baking. She was a member of the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church. She was very active with the Church, she was instrumental in starting the community dinners and she was known as “the oldest teenager” at the church. She loved taking her grandchildren on adventures and spending as much time with her family as she could.

