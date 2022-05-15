ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinville, NY

19-Year-Old from Franklinville Charged with Attempted Murder

By Kristine Bellino
 4 days ago
A Cattaraugus county man is under arrest, charged with attempted murder after police say they had to tase him because he allegedly would not put down his gun. Troopers and deputies with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office were called to the Ischua Creek under the Elm Street bridge in Franklinville, New...

