Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a weekend where they asked Texans to conserve use of their electricity, the Electric Reliability Group of Texas (ERCOT) said that they expect a record number of demand for electricity in the state. The ERCOT region is expected to have sufficient installed generating capacity to...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Counting of mailed ballots in Pennsylvania is drawing renewed scrutiny amid a too-close-to-call U.S. Senate primary between Republicans David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Former President Donald Trump blasted the state’s elections procedures on social media Wednesday even though there are no indications of any...
Fort Hood, Tx (FOX 44) – The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, from Fort Hood will deploy approximately 4,200 to Europe this summer. The Department of the Army announced the deployment of the unit, along with others from other installations, in support of what was termed the “unrelenting commitment to Europe and our NATO allies.”
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Criminal defendants in Oregon who have gone without legal representation for long periods of time amid a critical shortage of public defense attorneys filed a lawsuit Monday that alleges the state violated their constitutional right to legal counsel and a speedy trial. The complaint, which...
(Texas Tribune) — A massive security breach at the Texas Department of Insurance leaked the personal information of almost 2 million Texans for nearly three years, according to a state audit released last week. The department said the personal information of 1.8 million workers who have filed compensation claims...
