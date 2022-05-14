Wyatt’s Wet Goods Wagon Sale

By Danielle Chavira DENVER (CBS4) – Look out, there’s a new area code in town. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission says 983 will be joining 303 and 720 starting in exactly one month (on June 17, 2022). The new area code will cover Denver and surrounding cities including Aurora, Boulder, Brighton, Castle Rock, Englewood, Lakewood, Littleton, Thornton and Westminster. Those with existing phone numbers using the 303 or 720 area codes will not change. (credit: CBS) The new area code only applies to those getting a new number or phone line. The PUC shared the following facts about the 983 area code change: Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change. The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay. What is a local call now will remain a local call. Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls. Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community. Find more information about the change on the Colorado Public Utilities Commission’s website.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO