Rubio, Demings weigh in on potential Roe v. Wade reversal, as protesters rally for abortion rights

By Stephanie Buffamonte
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando, Fla. - Abortion rallies were held across the country Saturday, including in Orlando. Candidates for U.S. Senate are weighing in on the potential Roe v. Wade reversal during stops in Central Florida. Hundreds marched through the streets of Orlando for an abortion-rights rally following the leaked Supreme Court...

Independentantiblue
4d ago

protest all you want Florida's law right now as it's written is 15 weeks, the midterms are not going to change that

