Jace Eveland, rising 2025 Putnam OL, on Oregon Ducks visit: 'It was, by far, the most special I've been treated'

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

Putnam High School (Oregon) isn't typically a destination for college football coaches.

But class of 2025 offensive lineman Jace Eveland is quickly changing that.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle was a first-team all-league selection as a freshman and has aspirations of all-state honors during his sophomore campaign.

With that blend of size and production so early, it's no wonder BYU, Oregon, Oregon State and Washington have all stopped by to chat with Putnam coaches this spring.

Over the weekend, Eveland took an unofficial visit to Eugene to check out the University of Oregon.

Given that the in-state lineman is still waiting on his first offer, he wasn't sure how he'd be treated.

Turns out, he was embraced like a key part of the weekend's festivities.

“I think I talked to like 10-plus coaches,” he said. “It was a lot to keep track of. I talked to Dan Lanning a few times and I got a picture with him. It was, by far, the most special I’ve been treated.”

In truth, Eveland was a little bit awestruck by the experience.

“It was really nice," he said. "I’ve grown up with everyone either liking the Ducks or the Beavers. The University of Oregon is a bigger program. It’s nice that all the kids around me are big fans. The fact that they care about me, it means a lot.”

Still, Eveland is realistic about whether or not the Ducks are close to offering.

Given its status as a perennial Pac-12 Conference title contender, Oregon is unlikely to be hist first offer.

And he's okay with that.

“I feel close to Oregon, but in my opinion that’s a top-10 program in the country, so I don’t think my first offer will come from them,” he said. “I feel like my first offer is close, but it might take until after my sophomore year. I’ve worked hard and gotten stronger and quicker, so I want to put that on film."

Eveland's first trip was to Oregon State, and the Beavers also made a lasting impression.

“It was my first visit, so I didn’t know what to expect," he said. "But it was crazy to me. I thought it was awesome, because that was the first school that looked at me. It was nice to feel like all of my hard work is paying off.”

Eveland has also visited Washington and may take a few more trips this summer.

For now, however, the rising Oregon high school prospect is working on improving his technique and body to be ready to make an even bigger splash this fall.

"I'm focused on becoming an all-state lineman," he said.

