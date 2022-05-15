Look: Trey Petty, Stonka Burnside lead Starkville over DeSoto Central in 2022 spring game

STARKVILLE - The Starkville high school football team is poised for a big 2022 season.

With Trey Petty, Stonka Burnside and Eric Thomas Jr. leading the way, the Yellowjackets rolled to a 40-0 victory over DeSoto Central in their 2022 spring football game on Saturday afternoon.

Here are SBLive's exclusive photos from the spring game:

(All photos by Austin Frayser)

PHOTO GALLERY: STARKVILLE SPRING GAME