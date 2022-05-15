ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Look: Trey Petty, Stonka Burnside lead Starkville over DeSoto Central in 2022 spring game

By SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjldV_0feXx5Uu00

STARKVILLE - The Starkville high school football team is poised for a big 2022 season.

With Trey Petty, Stonka Burnside and Eric Thomas Jr. leading the way, the Yellowjackets rolled to a 40-0 victory over DeSoto Central in their 2022 spring football game on Saturday afternoon.

Here are SBLive's exclusive photos from the spring game:

(All photos by Austin Frayser)

PHOTO GALLERY: STARKVILLE SPRING GAME

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHadg_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrbVa_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHje6_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLEWw_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gbr5T_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35iMxr_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kt67M_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMb1e_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pn4g3_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00NaBi_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KrF2_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OyWpc_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbANj_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453xDp_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QgKq_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Agm6V_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHVts_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUeFa_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xgiR_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NuDA0_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCPOS_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20E9Pg_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejwXw_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqGSR_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05M2ob_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XO70g_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378vID_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtlLB_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Lsvi_0feXx5Uu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hxp41_0feXx5Uu00

Comments / 1

